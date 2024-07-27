Advertisement
Padraig Harrington. Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Harrington slips back at Carnoustie, Power eight off lead in Minnesota

The Dubliner shot four birdies today but was left to rue five bogeys.
10.41pm, 27 Jul 2024
97
0

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS slipped back to six shots off the lead heading into the final day of action at The Senior Open in Carnoustie.

Harrington is on two-under for the weekend after shooting a one-over par 73 on Saturday. He went into today’s third round three shots off the lead on the back of a one-under-par 71 and a two-under 70 across his first two rounds.

The Dubliner shot four birdies today but was left to rue five bogeys.

South Korea’s KJ Choi remains the man to catch, sitting one clear of Australia’s Richard Green on eight-under.

Darren Clarke is on one-over after a disappointing two-over 74.

Peter Lawrie is six-over, recovering from a costly six-over 78 on Friday with a much-improved 73, which included three birdies and four bogeys.

Elsewhere, Seamus Power is eight shots off the lead at the 3M Open on the PGA Tour, where Matt Kutcher and Jhonattan Vegas share the lead on 15-under.

The Waterford man was two-under for the day, hitting four birdies and two bogeys.

Leona Maguire is seven-over at the Canadian Women’s Open on the LPGA Tour, shooting five bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-four 18th today, leaving her tied for 67th. 

South Korea’s Haeran Ryu leads the field on nine-under.

