History as Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host first-ever Cork ladies football club final

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH will host a Cork ladies football club final for the first time, with the senior decider between Mourneabbey and Éire Óg set for the Leeside venue on 12 November.

History will be made under Friday Night Lights, after recent finals were played in CIT.

The Echo first reported the major milestone last night, with Cork LGFA confirming the news by re-sharing journalist Rory Noonan’s reports on social media.

The move to the Páirc comes as a significant sign of progress after years where no Cork inter-county ladies football games were played there.

The 11-time All-Ireland winning Rebels played there for the first time in 2020, but have become more regular visitors since.

Mourneabbey – managed by new Cork boss Shane Ronayne – reached their eighth consecutive Cork senior final after victory over Kinsale at the weekend, while Éire Óg sealed their progression after a comprehensive win against Bride Rovers.

Ronayne’s side will be eyeing a seventh title in eight years, having been beaten by West Cork in last year’s final. The divisional side did not compete this season.

Mourneabbey remain reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions after a Covid-hit 2020. They lifted national honours in both 2018 and 2019.

Friday week’s decider is a repeat of last year’s semi-final; Mourneabbey big winners on the day, though Éire Óg have bounced back to impress this year.