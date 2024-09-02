Advertisement
Colin Judge. Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Paralympic Breakfast: Ireland out to add to medal tally in Paris

Here’s what lies ahead on Day Five.
6.00am, 2 Sep 2024
Emma Duffy Reports from Paris

IT’S DAY FIVE. We have reached the halfway mark at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

After Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal’s fairytale silver medal as track cycling wrapped up in the velodrome yesterday, Ireland will compete across four sports today.

Keep a close eye on the triathlon — should it go ahead as rescheduled — and Colin Judge’s table tennis opener against four-time champion Feng Panfeng.

Live coverage continues on RTÉ throughout the day.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Swimming: First up, it’s back to La Défense Arena where Deaton Registe makes his Paralympics debut in the SB14 100m Backstroke heats from 9.37am.

The final is slated in for 5.13pm, should he qualify.

Athletics: Shauna Bocquet is in the T54 1500m heats at Stade de France at 10.43am.

Triathlon: After yesterday’s postponement, several races have been rescheduled for today but are, of course, subject to change once more. 

Derry twins Judith and Chloe McCombe are due to go head-to-head in the PTVI Triathlon at 11.05am. Judith’s sighted guide is Eimear Nicholls, while Catherine Sands will be competing with Chloe.

Cassie Cava, meanwhile, goes in the PTS4 category at 11.40am.

Table tennis: Colin Judge gets his campaign underway in the Last 16 at South Paris Arena. The Dubliner received a bye in the Round of 32, but now faces a monumental challenge against four-time champion Feng Panfeng. That showdown gets underway at 12.45pm.

Team Ireland Medal Watch 

Ireland have two medals on the board so far at this Games — Dunlevy and McCrystal in the Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit and Róisin Ní Riain from Friday’s S13 100m Backstroke. 

Today’s hopes lie with the triathletes. Chloe MacCombe and Catherine Sands are a strong pairing in good form, while Cassie Cava is one to watch in the PTS4. The 32-year-old switched allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland in 2017 and won bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 World Triathlon Grand Finals. 

Do Not Miss…

France will play Brazil in Blind Football at Eiffel Tower Stadium at 7.30pm.

There’s also some big sprint finals at Stade de France through the evening, with Hunter Woodhall — whose wife Tara won gold in the long jump at the Olympics — and Johnnie Peacock among the standout names and stories.

Emma Duffy
