Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Paralympic power lifter Britney Arendse. Tom Maher/INPHO
schedule

Paralympic Breakfast: Last day of action for Team Ireland in Paris

Britney Arendse, Mary Fitzgerald and Richael Timothy compete on Day 10.
6.00am, 7 Sep 2024
56
0
Emma Duffy Reports from Paris

IT’S DAY 10 of the Paralympic Games — and the final day of action for Irish athletes.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly won another medal yesterday, bringing the team’s Paris 2024 tally to six: one gold, three silver and two bronze.

There are three Irish athletes in action today across three sports, with coverage on RTÉ 2 throughout the day.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Cycling: Richael Timothy is the first out in the C1-3 Women’s Road Race at Clichy-sous-Bois at 8.35am.

Athletics: Mary Fitzgerald competes in the F40 Shot Put final from 10.51am at Stade de France.

Power Lifting: Britney Arendse rounds off the Irish interest in the Games in the Up to 79kg Power Lifting final at 4pm. 

Ireland Medal Watch

Paralympics Ireland CEO Stephen McNamara stated a target of “between eight and 10 medals” at these Games, and it looks the team will fall just short of that goal.

All three athletes today will be looking to make their mark, with Cavan power lifter Arendse among those sharing podium ambitions before departing for Paris.

Fitzgerald and Timothy have also been in good form, but big challenges await all three, with the standards constantly rising across the board.

Can Team Ireland finish on a high and add to their six medals?

Do Not Miss…

The Blind Football medal matches take place at the spectacular Eiffel Tower Arena this evening.

Colombia and Brazil face off for bronze at 4.30pm, while new champions will be crowned as France and Argentina battle for gold at 8pm.

There’s plenty more to watch elsewhere ahead of the final day of competition on Sunday.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie