Paralympic Breakfast: Last day of action for Team Ireland in Paris

IT’S DAY 10 of the Paralympic Games — and the final day of action for Irish athletes.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly won another medal yesterday, bringing the team’s Paris 2024 tally to six: one gold, three silver and two bronze.

There are three Irish athletes in action today across three sports, with coverage on RTÉ 2 throughout the day.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Cycling: Richael Timothy is the first out in the C1-3 Women’s Road Race at Clichy-sous-Bois at 8.35am.

Athletics: Mary Fitzgerald competes in the F40 Shot Put final from 10.51am at Stade de France.

Power Lifting: Britney Arendse rounds off the Irish interest in the Games in the Up to 79kg Power Lifting final at 4pm.

Ireland Medal Watch

Paralympics Ireland CEO Stephen McNamara stated a target of “between eight and 10 medals” at these Games, and it looks the team will fall just short of that goal.

All three athletes today will be looking to make their mark, with Cavan power lifter Arendse among those sharing podium ambitions before departing for Paris.

Fitzgerald and Timothy have also been in good form, but big challenges await all three, with the standards constantly rising across the board.

Can Team Ireland finish on a high and add to their six medals?

Do Not Miss…

The Blind Football medal matches take place at the spectacular Eiffel Tower Arena this evening.

Colombia and Brazil face off for bronze at 4.30pm, while new champions will be crowned as France and Argentina battle for gold at 8pm.

There’s plenty more to watch elsewhere ahead of the final day of competition on Sunday.