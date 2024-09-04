Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly win Paralympics gold in individual time trial

KATIE-GEORGE DUNLEVY and pilot Linda Kelly have taken gold in the women’s B individual time trial today at the Paralympics in Paris.

It marks Ireland’s first gold medal and fifth medal overall in the Games, Dunlevy and Kelly finishing first in 38:16.58.

Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal finished in a time of 41:57.61 to come home in fifth place.

Advertisement

The silver medal was won by Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Hall of Team GB, and bronze was won by Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall.

The result sees Dunlevy retain her title, after winning gold in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2021) with Eve McCrystal.

It takes Dunlevy’s Paralympic medal record to a remarkable total of seven, her first achieved without McCrystal.

Dunlevy and McCrystal claimed silver on Sunday in the Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit.

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO