Our club matters: Man United fans protest against the Glazers after derby draw

MANCHESTER UNITED SUPPORTERS staged a sit-in protest against the Glazers following Sunday’s derby draw at Old Trafford.

The 1958 fan group last month organised the biggest anti-ownership since Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal.

They and breakaway club FC United held a joint protest against the Glazers at last weekend’s match against Stockton Town at Broadhurst Park, with the call for change continuing at Old Trafford after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

The 1958 organised a sit-in following a league game against Nottingham Forest in August 2023 and a couple of thousand fans heeded their call to stay after the final whistle on Sunday.

“We want Glazers out” echoed around the ground long after the final whistle, providing an inescapable backdrop to post-match pitchside analysis beamed across the world.

“We want Glazers out” - the simple, & continued message, from #MUFC fans pic.twitter.com/MBN6l4wAIO — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 6, 2025

The debts accrued by United since the Glazers’ leveraged takeover in 2005 was subject of many of the chants from defiant fans, who held aloft banners in the Stretford End.

Steve Crompton, spokesman of The 1958, said ahead of the demonstration: “We protest against 20 years of Glazer greed and mismanagement of our football club.

“We fight to protect fan culture, which our owners, with each passing season, try to dilute and remove the generational match-going fan.

“On Sunday, we protest by staying in our seat after full-time.”

This was United’s first home match since season ticket price increases were announced, including large hikes for some senior supporters.

“Football is a big business but fans should be the lifeblood of all clubs,” Crompton added.

“We are not customers viewed on importance of who can spend the most. Our voices matter. Our community matters. Our club matters. Stadium atmosphere and passion matter too.”