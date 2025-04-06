Little to shout about at Old Trafford as Manchester derby ends goalless

RUBEN AMORIM WAS unable to overcome Pep Guardiola for a third time this term as Manchester United and Manchester City played out a drab 0-0 derby draw at Old Trafford.

The 196th Manchester derby was the teams’ most low key clash in years, with the visitors fighting for a Champions League spot rather than a fifth straight title at a side needing to win the Europa League to save their season.

United and City – sat 13th and fifth in the table respectively – produced a subdued, scrappy and scoreless clash that lacked the drama seen in December, when Amorim’s men secured a last-gasp 2-1 turnaround at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese had also stunned City 4-1 in one of his final matches as Sporting Lisbon boss the previous month, but he was unable to follow Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in managing three consecutive wins against Guardiola.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee had United’s best chance and Omar Marmoush looked most likely to secure an away win in Kevin De Bruyne’s final Manchester derby before ending his medal-laden decade with City.

More to follow.