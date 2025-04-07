Harman keeps calm 'with a heavy heart' to clinch Texas Open

BRIAN HARMAN KEPT steady in the wind as he held on to his three-shot lead to win the PGA Tour Texas Open in San Antonio on Sunday.

The former Open champion had a late wobble, with back-to-back bogeys on the 15th and 16th but his closest challenger Andrew Novak was unable to take advantage.

Novak left birdie putts on the 16th and 17th short and Harman maintained his calm to make par on the final two holes and finish with a three-over-par 75 on a day when many struggled with conditions.

It was the 38-year-old American’s first tournament win since triumphing in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Harman had grabbed the lead during Friday’s second round when he shot a six-under 66.

The gusting winds at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course made such a round tough to even consider on Sunday however and he suffered bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes and a double-bogey on the ninth where he suffered a penalty after driving into the native area.

But he steadied his round with birdies on the 12th and 15th, giving him enough of a cushion to survive his later troubles and emerge as comfortable winner.

Ryan Gerard, who shot a three-under 69 finished runner-up with Novak ending tied for third with Maverick McNealy.

Harman said he had been dealing with an emotional situation during the week as a family friend who saved his young son from drowning in October was struggling with her health.

Cathy Dowdy was seriously injured in the 13 October incident at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida and was in a coma as a result of her injuries.

“I’m playing with a heavy heart today,” said Harman after his victory, “Miss Kathy is not doing so good and I am just thinking about her all day”.

Harman said it had been difficult to deal with the weather in the pressure filled final round.

“I am just so proud of the way I handled these conditions. The golf course gave me all I wanted today and I am just happy to come out here on top,” he added.

Novak conceded he had struggled with his putting when it came down to the final holes.

“I could never figure out the greens. I felt like the greens were like way slower today for some reason. I could not get a ball to the hole and…I can’t even count how many putts I left short, and I don’t know why they were slow today. I felt like I could not get the ball to the hole,” he said.

There was no Irish interest in the business end of the Texas Open: Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power both missed the cut on Friday.