Ireland's Dunlevy and Kelly win silver medal at Paralympics

IRELAND’S KATIE-GEORGE Dunlevy and Linda Kelly have won a silver medal in the Women’s B Road Race in the Paris Paralympics.

It is Dunlevy’s eighth Paralympic medal in total.

The 42-year-old Irish star, who had gone into the event as reigning champion, and Kelly finished with a time of 2:37:29 and had led for a substantial portion of the race but were pipped at the climax by British duo Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl (2:37:26).

Advertisement

Britain’s Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall (2:39:01) claimed the bronze medal this afternoon and another Irish pair, Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal (2:42:05), produced a similarly impressive performance to finish fourth.

There has been a fascinating cycling rivalry between Britain and Ireland at these Games.

The same British pair also beat Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal to first place on the track on Sunday before Dunlevy and Kelly won Ireland’s first gold medal in the Paris Paralympics in the women’s B individual time trial, with Unwin and Jenny Holl settling for silver.

It is Ireland’s sixth medal at the Paralympics in total.

Dunlevy has won three — two with Kelly and one with McCrystal. In addition, swimmer Róisín Ní Ríain has won silver and bronze medals while Orla Comerford won bronze in the Women’s 100-metres T-13.

“I wanted to win gold and retain my title so it was a bit disappointing but a silver medal is amazing,” Dunlevy told RTÉ afterwards.

“We gave our all but they’re better sprinters than us and we had nothing left at that stage.”

Meanwhile, 46-year-old McCrystal confirmed Paris would be her last Paralympics as a distinguished career comes to an end.