Paralympic Breakfast: hand-cyclist Gary O'Reilly clinches bronze for Team Ireland

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER medal for Team Ireland!

Gary O’Reilly started Day 7 brilliantly for the Irish. Here’s everything that’s been going on overnight and what you can expect over the next few hours.

The Irish Eye

Portlaoise hand-cyclist Gary O’Reilly secured a bronze for Ireland in the men’s H5 time trial at the Fuji International Speedway.

O’Reilly set a time of 39:36.46 to take third place in a hard-fought event in punishing heat around the famous motor racing circuit below Mount Fuji.

Dutch rider Mitch Valize took the win with 38:12.94 while French rider Loic Vergnaid claimed silver.

“I’m completely shocked to be honest – didn’t expect to get the medal. I’m just absolutely delighted,” O’Reilly said afterwards.

“I am so happy to have done it for everyone at home – I did for them. All my family, my wife Hazel, are up watching it, I’m sure they’re as happy as I am.”

Earlier, Richael Timothy was first of the Irish out at the famous speedway, as she competed in the C3 Time Trial. Timothy recorded a time of 30:55.24 to finish in 14th place overall.

“It was really hard to be honest. I found it so tough, not even the hilly parts but the technical parts. For me my right side is so much weaker, so when I’m going I kind of, not panicked, but I went to use my right hand the way I used to use it to and it caused a bit of a slip.”

On the athletics track, Orla Comerford was the sole member of Team Ireland to compete at the Olympic Stadium today as she competed in the third heat of the T13 100m. The Dubliner crossed the line in fourth in a time of 12.87, missing out in a place in this evening’s final.

Back on the cycling track, Ronan Grimes is currently competing in the C4 Time Trial while Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal are out in B Time Trial. They lead after the first lap.

Who else is making headlines?

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s equal-most decorated Paralympian by taking a 16th gold medal in the women’s C5 cycling time trial.

Storey matched former swimmer Mike Kenny’s career gold haul in claiming victory on the Fuji International Speedway Circuit in a time of 36:08.90.

The 43-year-old began her Paralympic career as a swimmer in Barcelona in 1992, taking five golds in the pool before switching to the bike ahead of Beijing 2008. Not bad.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Picture of the day

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Job done. Ireland’s Gary O’Reilly celebrates winning bronze after the race.

-additional reporting by PA & Paralympics Ireland