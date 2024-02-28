Paralympics Ireland confirm eight new slots for Paris 2024

PARALMYPICS IRELAND HAVE confirmed eight new slots for the Paralympic Games today in the Para Equestrian and Para Swimming sport ahead of Paris 2024.

Paralympics Ireland Chef de Mission Neasa Russell has announced that six slots have been confirmed for Team Ireland in para swimming along with a four-person team for para equestrian. This brings the total number of qualified slots so far for the Paralympics later this year to 16.

Advertisement

The slots confirmed to date include Para Swimming (6), Para Athletics (2), Para Rowing (2), Para Cycling (2) and a Para Equestrian Team (4). The athletes that will be selected for those slots won’t be confirmed until later in the year as athletes hope to secure their place on the plane to Paris.

There are several other sports that are well positioned to also confirm their place at the Games with the team estimated to include up to 30 athletes representing as many as ten sports.

“This is a very exciting time for us an organization and for the wider para sport community as we look ahead to Paris 2024,” Paralympics Ireland CEO Stephen McNamara said today at an event in DCU where athletes who are hoping to qualify for the Paralympics were featured.

“Qualification is ongoing but our team has begun to take shape with the fantastic news of eight additional slots across two sports.

“The ‘home’ Games give us the opportunity to really celebrate the athletes in a way we haven’t been able to in recent years and we will be embracing this to its full potential.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!