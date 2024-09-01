Paralympic Breakfast: Ireland's triathletes and cyclists take centre stage in Paris

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

AS WE ENTER a new month, we also look toward Day Four of the Paralympics.

Live coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 10am, while the RTÉ Player also has different channels for the corresponding events as the day unfolds.

Advertisement

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Rowing: Katie O’ Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell get us off the mark in the B Final of the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls at 9.10am.

Track Cycling: Ireland will have two tandems in the B 1000m Time Trial from 10am. Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen will feature along with Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin. The riders with the six fastest times will progress to the finals.

Then it’s over to the women in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit, with qualifying action getting underway at 10.26am. Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (pilot), and Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly (pilot) are all competing. The riders with the two fastest times will race for Gold, while the next two fastest riders will vie for Bronze shortly after 1.30pm.

Para Triathlon: Derry twins Judith and Chloe McCombe go head-to-head in the PTVI Triathlon at 11.05am. Judith’s sighted guide is Eimear Nicholls, while Catherine Sands will be competing with Chloe.

Cassie Cava, meanwhile, goes in the PTS4 category at 11.40am.

Team Ireland Medal Watch

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal will be targeting one final medal as their iconic partnership comes to an end. They’ll race together for the last time today, as the tandem pairings swap for the road thereafter.

McCrystal is retiring after these Games and Dunlevy is also in the twilight of her career after a rocky 2024. They won silver in this event in Tokyo — another medal in their burgeoning cabinet would be a fitting ending.

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal. Casey B. Gibson / INPHO Casey B. Gibson / INPHO / INPHO

There are also medal hopefuls among Ireland’s triathletes. Chloe MacCombe and Catherine Sands are a strong pairing in good form, while Judith MacCombe won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Cassie Cava is one to watch in the PTS4. The 32-year-old switched allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland in 2017 and won bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 World Triathlon Grand Finals.

Read Next Related Reads 'Fourth, it is always a bit painful for me' - A final setback hits home in Paris Mixed feelings in the mixed zone for Ireland's first medallist, but silver remains Irish archer Kerrie Leonard misses out on last 16 in individual compound open

Do not miss…

As well as the usual serving of Team Ireland’s pursuits, keep an eye out for Goalball — both the men’s and women’s divisions. There are two games in the morning at 8am and 9.30am, and one more in the evening at 6pm.

There’s also Boccia throughout the day, along with Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby and table tennis.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy in Paris.