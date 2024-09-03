Paralympic Breakfast: Keane's final swim of an impressive career as Comerford chases a medal

WE’RE ON TO Day Six at the Paris Paralympics, and another busy day lies ahead for Team Ireland.

Three sports are under the spotlight, with plenty to look forward to in swimming, athletics and equestrian. It’s a big day for Ellen Keane as the Tokyo gold medalist competes for the last time before retiring from swimming.

As always, RTÉ will be carrying live coverage from Paris with their broadcast beginning at 9am.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Para Swimming: It’s a hectic day for Team Ireland in the swimming classes. Barry McClements is in the pool at the Paris La Défense Arena at 8.37am for the heats of the S9 100m Backstroke. His final is 4.37pm should he progress.

Ellen Keane will be swimming in the heats of the S9 100m Backstroke at 8.45am. Her final is at 4.44pm should she advance.

Next up are Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady in the heats of the S6 50m Fly at 9.12am and 9.36am. The final, should they qualify, takes place at 5.05pm.

Róisín Ní Ríain is back in the water for the heats of the SM13 200m Individual Medley at 10.15am with a final to follow at 7.04pm if she gets through.

Para Athletics: Over at the Stade de France, Orla Comerford is in action at 10.04am in the heats of the T13 100m. The final is later this evening at 7.13pm should she progress.

Para Equestrian: Ireland has two representatives in the Grade III Individual at the Chateau de Versailles as Kate Kerr-Horan [9.36am] and Jessica McKenna [10.31am] take centre stage.

Michael Murphy is also in action in the Grade I Individual at 4.08pm.

Team Ireland Medal Watch

Ireland could be picking up more medals today with finals down for decision across athletics and swimming events.

Barry McClements, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Dearbhaile Brady and Róisín Ní Ríain are all vying for places in finals in the pool. Turner won a silver medal in the S6 50m Butterfly at Tokyo, and will be eager to get back to the podium again today.

Meanwhile, Keane is retiring from competitive swimming, and will be hoping for a strong performance to conclude her career on a bright note.

Orla Comerford is a medal contender in the T13 100m but will be focused on coming through her heat this morning first.

Do Not Miss…

There’s archery coming up this morning in the Women’s Individual Recurve Open at 8am.

Qualification for the R7 – Men’s and Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 also takes place at 8am and 8.30am. There’s also Mixed Pairs – BC4 Boccia at 9.30am and men’s Goalball at 9.45am.

In Blind Football, Colombia play Morocco in the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B while Germany take on Iran in the men’s Preliminary Round of Sitting Volleyball. Wheelchair Tennis is on at 11am and Wheelchair Fencing at 12pm.

The quarter-finals of Men’s Wheelchair Basketball will be on in the evening at 6.15pm.