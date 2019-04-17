This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG fail to clinch French title for third match running after loss at Nantes

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 3-2 this evening.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 8:53 PM
17 minutes ago 877 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4597408
Disappointing outcome for PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Disappointing outcome for PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.
Disappointing outcome for PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.
Image: Imago/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN failed to the seal the Ligue 1 title for the third match running this evening after falling to their second defeat in a matter of days, 3-2 at Nantes.

A Diego Carlos brace and Majeed Waris’ tap-in inflicted a third league loss on Thomas Tuchel’s side, who were hammered 5-1 at second-placed Lille on Sunday and drew with Bordeaux the previous week, despite Dani Alves’ stunning opener and substitute Metehan Guclu pulling one back late on.

However PSG, who were without dropped Kylian Mbappe and missing a host of other first-team players through injuries and suspension, remain 17 points clear with six games left and could still win their sixth title in seven years at the weekend.

Depleted PSG had to thank Gianluigi Buffon 12 minutes in when he managed to push away Kalifa Coulibaly’s header from point-blank range, and seven minutes later Alves appeared to have calmed Parisian nerves with his wonder strike.

There looked to be little on when the Brazilian collected Leandro Paredes’ simple pass, but he quickly lashed an unstoppable dipping drive past Maxime Dupe to score his first Ligue 1 goal this season.

However just three minutes after the opener Diego Carlos was allowed too much space to nod home Valentin Ronger inswinging corner.

PSG continued to struggle despite the odd flash from Moussa Diaby, and the hosts grabbed a deserved second just before the break.

Coulibaly was at the heart of it, brushing Thilo Kehrer off the ball on the left flank, before cutting back to Samuel Moutoussamy, whose mis-hit shoot evaded the dozing PSG defence and found Waris for the simplest of tap-ins.

Nantes turned the screw seven minutes after the break from another corner, this one met by a Nicolas Pallois flick-on that crept through a sea of legs to Carlos, who unwittingly knocked in the third.

Without Mbappe to pressure them, Nantes kept coming forward, and were almost gifted a fourth in the 68th minute when Paredes passed the ball straight to Coulibaly with Buffon way out of his goal, only for the Malian to hit his shoot too hard and over the bar.

Guclu crashed home his first ever PSG goal in the final minute to give the away side hope that they could still clinch the title with six matches to spare, but despite pressing forward they couldn’t find the breakthrough.

© AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie