Parrott makes Spurs bench as Mourinho rings changes in reaction to Chelsea defeat

TROY PARROTT COULD make a rare appearance for Tottenham Hotspur today after being named on the bench for the London club’s Premier League game with Wolves.

Parrott has found gametime hard to come by since making his Premier League debut against Burnley on 7 December.

That 5-0 win remains Parrott’s only Premier League appereance, with manager Jose Mourinho publicly stating his belief that the 18-year-old is “not ready” for senior first-team football.

However the ongoing injury problems at Spurs, who are missing strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min through injury, has seen Parrott promoted to the bench for the 2pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Mourninho making a number of changes on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Mourinho has made a total of four changes, dropping defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Paulo Gazzaniga comes in for goalkeeper captain Hugo Lloris, who misses out with a groin injury.

Tanguy Ndombele drops to the bench, with Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Dele Alli all returning to the starting team.

