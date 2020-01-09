Parsons returns to Mayo starting team for first time since horror knee injury in 2018

TOM PARSONS WILL start his first competitive match for Mayo since suffering a serious knee injury in May 2018 after being named in the team to take on Galway in the FBD League semi-final on Sunday [MacHale Park, 2pm].

The Charlestown player required three surgeries on his knee after sustaining the horror injury in a Connacht Championship quarter-final defeat to Galway. As part of his recovery, Parsons underwent major knee reconstruction which included grafting ligaments from other parts of his body, along with using ligaments from a deceased donor.

Despite fears the injury may end his career, Parsons returned to the Mayo team with a late cameo in Mayo’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin last August, and his return to the starting team over 18 months on from the incident marks the latest milestone in the 32-year-old’s recovery.

Parsons starts in midfield alongside Mikey Murray as James Horan opts for a mix of youth and experience for the game, with the team captained by corner-forward Diarmuid O’Connor.

Galway named their team for the game earlier in the week, as new manager Padraic Joyce begins life in the Galway hotseat.

Horan will aim to use the FBD League to fine-tune his squad as Mayo step up their preparations for their opening National League game, which sees them hit the road for a trip to play Donegal in Ballybofey on Saturday 25 January.

Mayo team to face Galway:

1. Robert Hennelly

2. James Stretton

3. James McCormack

4. Brendan Harrison

5. Padraig O’Hora

6. Michael Plunkett

7. Patrick Durcan

8. Tom Parsons

9. Mikey Murray

10. Brian Walsh

11. Conor Loftus

12. Jordan Flynn

13. Kevin McLoughlin

14. Brian Reape

15. Diarmuid O’Connor

