Star forward Walsh named captain as new Galway boss Joyce shows hand for Mayo clash

Shane Walsh will captain the side on Sunday.

NEW GALWAY BOSS Padraic Joyce has named his first Galway team ahead of Sunday’s FBD League semi-final against Mayo in Castlebar.

One of the Tribesmen’s greatest forwards, Joyce landed the job in October, and is facing into his first real test this weekend — albeit with a depleted squad.

Sigerson Cup, Corofin’s All-Ireland three-in-a-row club title bid, Oughterard’s All-Ireland intermediate semi-final this weekend and several departures have limited his options, though Joyce has named an interesting 15 and offered several opportunities.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne forward Shane Walsh captains the team, with Paul Conroy — who sustained a horror injury in the 2018 championship — named to start at corner forward.

Johnny Heaney, Tom Flynn and Michael Daly are also down to start as the Tribesmen renew their rivalry with neighbours Mayo.

Padraic Joyce. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

It’s expected 2019 Connacht-winning U20 manager Joyce will have two-time Sigerson Cup-winning UCD boss John Divilly, Michéal Ó Domhnaill and John Concannon on board as his selectors.

After the FBD League, Galway open their National League campaign at home to Monaghan at the end of January.

Galway team to face Mayo

1. Conor Gleeson

2. Colin Murray

3. Gary O’Donnell

4. Johnny Heaney

5. Eamon Brannigan

6. John Daly

7. Cillian McDaid

8. Tom Flynn

9. Fiontán Ó Curraoin

10. Patrick Kelly

11. Michael Daly

12. Mikey Boyle

13. Adrian Varley

14. Shane Walsh

15. Paul Conroy.

