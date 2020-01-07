This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Star forward Walsh named captain as new Galway boss Joyce shows hand for Mayo clash

The Tribesmen renew their rivalry with neighbours Mayo to kick off their 2020 campaign.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 11:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,941 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4957403
Shane Walsh will captain the side on Sunday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Shane Walsh will captain the side on Sunday.
Shane Walsh will captain the side on Sunday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NEW GALWAY BOSS Padraic Joyce has named his first Galway team ahead of Sunday’s FBD League semi-final against Mayo in Castlebar.

One of the Tribesmen’s greatest forwards, Joyce landed the job in October, and is facing into his first real test this weekend — albeit with a depleted squad.

Sigerson Cup, Corofin’s All-Ireland three-in-a-row club title bid, Oughterard’s All-Ireland intermediate semi-final this weekend and several departures have limited his options, though Joyce has named an interesting 15 and offered several opportunities. 

Kilkerrin-Clonberne forward Shane Walsh captains the team, with Paul Conroy — who sustained a horror injury in the 2018 championship — named to start at corner forward.

Johnny Heaney, Tom Flynn and Michael Daly are also down to start as the Tribesmen renew their rivalry with neighbours Mayo.

padraic-joyce Padraic Joyce. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

It’s expected 2019 Connacht-winning U20 manager Joyce will have two-time Sigerson Cup-winning UCD boss John Divilly, Michéal Ó Domhnaill and John Concannon on board as his selectors.

After the FBD League, Galway open their National League campaign at home to Monaghan at the end of January.

Galway team to face Mayo

1. Conor Gleeson

2. Colin Murray
3. Gary O’Donnell
4. Johnny Heaney

5. Eamon Brannigan
6. John Daly
7. Cillian McDaid

8. Tom Flynn
9. Fiontán Ó Curraoin

10. Patrick Kelly
11. Michael Daly
12. Mikey Boyle

13. Adrian Varley
14. Shane Walsh
15. Paul Conroy.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie