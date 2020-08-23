Passage sneak past Mount Sion to set-up Ballygunner showdown

Passage 0-26 Mount Sion 1-21

PASSAGE WILL PLAY Ballygunner in the Waterford SHC final following their two-point victory over Mount Sion in today’s semi-final.

Passage last lifted the title in 2013, while they suffered a heavy defeat to Ballygunner in the 2016 decider in what was their last trip to the final.

Stephen Roche grabbed an early goal for Mount Sion but seven unanswered scores, including four from Liam Flynn, helped Passage into a 0-15 to 1-5 interval lead.

Mikey Cummins, still in his debut campaign for Passage seniors, clipped over nine points for the victors.

Mount Sion were led by Austin Gleeson, who was in good scoring form in the second period, but Passage held firm to seal the victory.

Austin Gleeson with a sensational solo point one of the best I've ever seen in Walsh Park — Tomás McCarthy (@tomasmcc) August 23, 2020

Clare SHC

Cratloe were dumped out of the Clare SHC by Eire Og in a rearranged second round game, while O’Callaghans Mills had nine points to spare against Inagh-Kilnamona in the quarter-final.

Five minutes into the second-half Eire Og trailed Cratloe by five, but a Danny Russell goal helped spark them into life. They outscored Cratloe by 1-10 to 0-1 down the stretch to advance into the quarter-finals for the sixth time in seven years, where they’ll take on Feakle.

Colin Crehan and Jacob Loughnane grabbed the goals as O’Callaghans Mills enjoyed a 2-16 to 0-13 win to book their semi-final place.

