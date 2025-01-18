Killester dethrone champions UCC Demons to lift sixth Pat Duffy Cup

KILLESTER WON THEIR sixth Pat Duffy National Cup title — and their first since 2019 — as they defeated defending champions UCC Demons 92-75 in the final at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday.

Isiah Dasher picked up the MVP following a 31-point performance but there were crucial contributions across the board, among them Kason Harrell with 16 points, Baptiste Chazelas with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Paul Dick’s 10 points and nine rebounds.

This game was a close contest throughout. James Hannigan got the opening score from the three-point line for UCC Demons and David Lehane’s spin and jump shot had them 7-2 up three minutes in. It was 7-7 each after Dick picked out Harrell in the corner, who slotted his three.

A fast break and layup from Dick and it was 16-9 to Killester with 3:10 to go, prompting a UCC Demons timeout. Demons came out of the timeout with a pair of corner threes by Kyle Hosford and Blake Murphy, either side of Andy McGeever’s three for Killester, to trail 19-15.

In the closing stages of the quarter Issac Westbrooks, who turns 40 next month, landed a three, followed by a Harrell layup which saw Killester finish with a 26-18 first-quarter lead.

A Tillman dunk and layup got UCC Demons off to the start they wanted to the second quarter to close the deficit, only for Harrell to drain a three pointer. Midway through the quarter a layup under the basket by Dick made it 38-29. Within a minute that deficit was cut to two, Kyle Hosford and Elijah Tillman baskets either side of James Hannigan’s three saw the Cork outfit trail 38-36.

Killester opened up a six point lead, 45-39, with a minute to go following Chazelas’ score. A pair of David Lehane baskets left it at 45-41 at the break.

The teams were tied once more at 51 each after a pair of Patrick Robinson free throws two and a half minutes in. By the midpoint, a Tobias Christensen layup put UCC Demons in front, 56-54.

A Dasher fastbreak and layup with three minutes to go nudged Killester back ahead, 58-56 — Dasher had 20 points at that stage. Blake Murphy had the last score of the quarter with a three as Demons narrowed the deficit to just one, 63-62.

A Robinson layup had Demons 66-63 up 90 seconds into the fourth quarter but moments later, Andy McGeever downed his third from the three-point line to bring it level once more.

Killester lost Paul Dick to injury with 6:43 remaining but they extended their advantage to nine points, 79-70, after a three from Dasher midway through the quarter which brought his tally to 27 points.

Dasher added four more after that and a Harrell two-point jump shot saw Killester move into a commanding 85-72 lead with 3:17 to go. Killester’s defence held UCC Demons at bay and a Westbrooks three with 36 seconds to go wrapped up a 92-75 victory.

“We worked really hard every day in practice”, said MVP Isiah Dasher, “and these guys really deserve it. The older guys: Ciarán (Roe), Paul (Dick) — this is Paul’s first one, Kason (Harrell) too – these guys deserve it.

“I’m happy I got the game ball but without them, there’s no chance.”

Killester will now be seeking a unique double, with their women’s team competing in the Paudie O’Connor National Cup final against FloMAX Liffey Celtics on Sunday at 5:30pm.

Killester: Isaac Westbrooks (7), Andy McGeever (9), Patrick Sullivan (DNP), Isiah Dasher (31), Farouq Raheem (0), Ciaran Roe (7), Kaiwen Yang (DNP), Ethan McKean (DNP) Baptiste Chazelas (12), Paul Dick (10), Kason Harrell (16), Eoghain Kiernan (0).

UCC Demons: Scott Hannigan (0), Blake Murphy (6), Tobias Christensen (5), Kyle Hosford (9), James Hannigan (17), David Lehane (9), Eimantas Spudulis (DNP), Patrick Robinson (16), Carleton Cuff (DNP), Cian Looney (DNP), Daryl Cuff (DNP), Elijah Tillman (13).