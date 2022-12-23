Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Pat Flanagan (file pic).
# weird one
Meath club left 'disappointed' by Pat Flanagan U-turn for Kildare side
Sarsfields announced the appointment of the experienced manager last night.
47 minutes ago

MEATH GAA CLUB Ballinabrackey has expressed its disappointment after Pat Flanagan was unveiled as Sarsfields football manager last night.

Kildare side Sarsfields announced the appointment of experienced coach Flanagan on Twitter, to which Ballinabrackey responded:

“Ballinabrackey GAA wish to note its disappointment in the news that our manager for 2023, Pat Flanagan lasted only four days in the job after meeting the players and executives to finalise the coming year.”

Sarsfields’ post read: “Sarsfields Gaa are delighted to announce the appointment of Pat Flanagan as our Men’s Senior Football Manager.

“We are also delighted to announce John Doran as our Men’s Senior trainer for 2023. We wish them both and their management team all the very best in the upcoming season.”

Flanagan previously managed Westmeath, Offaly and Sligo, while he has had no shortage of coaching success on the club scene as well as at inter-county level.

Most recently, he enjoyed a successful tenure at Padraig Pearses in Roscommon, steering them to their first-ever senior county title in 2019.

The Clare native was linked with the Rossies job in August, before the vacancy was filled by Davy Burke.

