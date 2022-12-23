Meath club left 'disappointed' by Pat Flanagan U-turn for Kildare side

MEATH GAA CLUB Ballinabrackey has expressed its disappointment after Pat Flanagan was unveiled as Sarsfields football manager last night.

Kildare side Sarsfields announced the appointment of experienced coach Flanagan on Twitter, to which Ballinabrackey responded:

Advertisement

“Ballinabrackey GAA wish to note its disappointment in the news that our manager for 2023, Pat Flanagan lasted only four days in the job after meeting the players and executives to finalise the coming year.”

Sarsfields’ post read: “Sarsfields Gaa are delighted to announce the appointment of Pat Flanagan as our Men’s Senior Football Manager.

Ballinabrackey GAA wish to note its disappointment in the news that our manager for 2023, Pat Flanagan lasted only 4 days in the job after meeting the players and executives to finalise the coming year. — Ballinabrackey GAA (@Ballinabrackey1) December 22, 2022

“We are also delighted to announce John Doran as our Men’s Senior trainer for 2023. We wish them both and their management team all the very best in the upcoming season.”

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Flanagan previously managed Westmeath, Offaly and Sligo, while he has had no shortage of coaching success on the club scene as well as at inter-county level.

Most recently, he enjoyed a successful tenure at Padraig Pearses in Roscommon, steering them to their first-ever senior county title in 2019.

The Clare native was linked with the Rossies job in August, before the vacancy was filled by Davy Burke.