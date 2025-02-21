Pat Hickey helps Galway edge St Pat's in full-blooded encounter

Galway United 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED UPSET their more illustrious opponents for a famous victory in Eamonn Deacy Park after a full-blooded encounter that had quality, controversy and all one could hope for in this resurgent League of Ireland.

St Pat’s provided some brief justification for the pre-season hype surrounding them early. They zipped the ball with purpose early. The combinations from Kavanagh, Palmer, Elbouzedi and Mulraney were a joy to watch.

After a brief spell of being mesmerised, the home team settled into their own game. So much of it now centres on Pat Hickey. He dominated aerially and helped set-up Moses Dyer for what could have been the opener.

The American then took matters into his own hands. Jimmy Keohane played him into space in the 18th minute. He shot speculatively from 20 yards. The ball ricocheted off Luke Turner and then Joe Redmond and passed Joseph Anang for 1-0.

The hallmark of the second was the quality of the ball from Jeannot Esua and the emphatic nature of the header from Hickey who towered over defenders to provide the finish after 25 minutes.

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝟐-𝟎 𝐈𝐍 𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐘!



That man again, Patrick Hickey!



St Pat's in real trouble with just 25 minutes gone!#LOI pic.twitter.com/OOJiI61xq1 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 21, 2025

St Pat’s reacted well to the double setback. Aidan Keena scored a sensational goal when he struck a half-volley on the turn in the box for an emphatic finish.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋!!! 🤯



Aidan Keena that is sensational! The touch! The finish!



Game on in Galway!#LOI pic.twitter.com/4WBB20PX0F — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 21, 2025

Pat’s started humming again and Zach Elbouzedi and Brandon Kavanagh forced fantastic saves from Brendan Clarke. It retained an end-to-end quality throughout a frantic first-half and Stephen Walsh spurned another great chance at the other end.

The second half started calmer. Mason Melia’s introduction was the story after the turnaround and his presence loomed large as Pat’s adopted a fluid, attacking formation.

Galway United however, continued to dominate the physical exchanges. They forced a series of corners and carved out another chance for Hickey, whose header was uncharacteristically tame.

Redmond went much closer with a header at the other end but was thwarted by an acrobatic save from Clarke which belied his years. Mulraney menaced on the right and stole clear in the last ten, but Esua cleared brilliantly from the goalmouth.

His intervention was enough to steer his side clear for a win that will bring particular satisfaction to their manager John Caulfield, who endured a difficult week with the passing of his mother.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Slevin, Brouder, Cunningham, Burns (Donelon 71); Keohane, Hickey, Hurley (Borden 81); Walsh (Wilson 90), Dyer (Byrne 71)

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; McLaughlin, Redmond, Turner, Breslin (Kazeem 83); Palmer (Forrester 83), Baggley, Kavanagh (Melia 45); Elbouzedi (Power 71), Keena (Carty 86), Mulraney

Ref: D MacGraith