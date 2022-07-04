Pat Ryan set to be appointed Cork senior hurling manager

PAT RYAN IS set to become the new Cork senior hurling manager.

A statement from the Rebel county tonight reads:

“Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Pat Ryan, Sarsfields, as Cork Senior Hurling manager, for ratification at tomorrow night’s County Committee meeting for July in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“A three-year term will be proposed, with selectors to be named at a later date.”

Ryan was a clear front-runner for the job — left vacant by Kieran Kingston yesterday — having steered the Cork U20 hurlers to All-Ireland titles in 2020 and 2021.

A Munster and All-Ireland winner as a player, the Sarsfields man took his first steps into management with his club, winning county titles in 2012 and 2014.

Ryan previously served as Cork senior selector and coach under Kingston in 2016 and 2017 respectively, before returning as the successful Cork U20 boss. He also delivered Munster titles in both seasons, while serving on various committees through that period.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Pat’s calibre so ready to take up the significant mantle of Cork Senior Hurling manager,” Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan, said.

“Having seen his management and coaching skills with our teams previously, I have no doubt that the development of our players is in safe hands.”

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan, added: “Pat’s appointment will be another clear example of our desire to provide a pathway to managers and coaches through both club and County systems.

“His record in both arenas speaks for itself and we look forward to him building on the significant work completed by the outgoing management team in the ongoing pursuit of Liam McCarthy.”