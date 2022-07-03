Kieran Kingston steps down as Cork senior hurling manager

KIERAN KINGSTON WILL step down as Cork senior hurling manager after informing the county board that he will not be seeking a further term in the role.

It had previously been expected that, despite a disappointing All-Ireland quarter-final exit to Galway a fortnight ago, Kingston would keep the reins into 2023.

However, Cork GAA confirmed this evening that Kingston would instead step away from the role, expressing their wish to “sincerely acknowledge Kieran’s years of dedication across a whole range of positions, including the roles of player, selector, coach and of course, manager.”

Advertisement

Cork say they will immediately begin the process to find his successor.

Tracton man Kingston initially served as selector (2012-2013) and coach (2014) under Jimmy Barry-Murphy before being appointed the Leesiders’ manager for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He returned to the same role for three further seasons in 2020.

As pointed out in Cork’s statement, Kingston has been present on the line — as selector and manager — for Cork’s only two All-Ireland appearances of the last 16 years, in 2013 and 2021.

He also coached and managed The Rebels to Munster success in 2014 and 2017.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“The incredible contribution of Kieran’s backroom team over the past three years is also acknowledged”, read Cork’s statement, “and while the success that all deserved may not have followed, they can hold their heads high, knowing that they served their county well.”

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan said: “Kieran’s commitment to his duties as Cork senior hurling manager knew no bounds and the time devoted in a voluntary capacity was immeasurable.

He carried the role in a dignified manner at all times, fully understanding of the importance of his position. We wish him well in his future endeavours and have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Cork hurling long into the future.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan added: “Looking across the past decade, one has to recognise the indelible mark that Kieran has left on our senior hurling team, overseeing what has been a difficult transition at times, with the introduction of a whole wave of young and exciting talent.

Indeed, there is no doubt that, given the number of players who made their debuts under Kieran, he departs safe in the knowledge that he has left Cork hurling in a healthy state.

“We thank his family, particularly his wife Ellen, for their support also.”