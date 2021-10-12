Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Paudie Murray steps down as Cork camogie manager

Murray has recently been linked with a switch to take charge of the Cork minor hurlers.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 8:38 AM
1 hour ago 690 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5571867
Paudie Murray.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Paudie Murray.
Paudie Murray.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PAUDIE MURRAY HAS stepped down as manager of the Cork senior camogie team.

Murray has held the role since 2012, leading the county to four All-Ireland titles during his time in charge.

Last month, his Cork team were beaten by Galway in this year’s All-Ireland decider.

Murray has recently been linked with a switch to take charge of the Cork minor hurlers.

His decision to step down from his position was confirmed via a statement on Monday night.

“I wish to thank and pay tribute to an incredible bunch of players that I have had the honour to manage throughout my tenure,” Murray said.

“The joy, the tears, the sense of camaraderie and the memories shared will stay with me forever.

“You have been a credit to yourselves and I thank your families and partners for inculcating in you a sense of decency, a humility and a work ethic that will stand the test of time.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I wish you every success in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie