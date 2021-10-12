Paudie Murray steps down as Cork camogie manager

PAUDIE MURRAY HAS stepped down as manager of the Cork senior camogie team.

Murray has held the role since 2012, leading the county to four All-Ireland titles during his time in charge.

Last month, his Cork team were beaten by Galway in this year’s All-Ireland decider.

Murray has recently been linked with a switch to take charge of the Cork minor hurlers.

His decision to step down from his position was confirmed via a statement on Monday night.

“I wish to thank and pay tribute to an incredible bunch of players that I have had the honour to manage throughout my tenure,” Murray said.

“The joy, the tears, the sense of camaraderie and the memories shared will stay with me forever.

“You have been a credit to yourselves and I thank your families and partners for inculcating in you a sense of decency, a humility and a work ethic that will stand the test of time.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I wish you every success in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!