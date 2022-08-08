'It puzzled me' - Former Cork camogie boss questions their approach

EX-CORK CAMOGIE manager Paudie Murray believes they didn’t get the balance right this year.

Under the guidance of Matthew Twomey, the Rebels reached the All-Ireland final but lost out to Kilkenny by a single point at Croke Park yesterday.

Murray, who led Cork to four O’Duffy titles in a decade, appeared on The Sunday Game and talked through a number of clips from the match – picking out moments that he felt his former team were doing “poorly” as they lacked depth and a target at the edge of the square.

When asked by Des Cahill to explain Cork’s approach, he said: “I think the biggest issue this year is they went with a sweeper. It puzzled me because if you look at our six backs, I think we had enough pace to counter any of the opposition.

“So when you’re taking a player from your forward line, you’re always going to be in trouble in your forward line.

“Also, I would’ve liked to see the likes of Sorcha McCartan and Chloe Sigerson out the field and maybe put the likes of Amy [O'Connor] and Katrina [Mackey] on the edge of the square because their pace is going to trouble any opponent.

I just think the mix wasn’t right and I think it was that way for the year really.”

'I think the biggest issue this year is they went with a sweeper, it puzzled me' - All-Ireland winning Cork manager Paudie Murray assesses their approach in 2022 #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/2Dwkef7sR9 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 7, 2022

