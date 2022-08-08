Membership : Access or Sign Up
'It puzzled me' - Former Cork camogie boss questions their approach

Paudie Murray doesn’t feel the Rebels got their balance right this year, following yesterday’s All-Ireland final defeat to Kilkenny.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Aug 2022, 11:55 AM
Paudie Murray speaking on The Sunday Game last night.
Image: RTE Player
EX-CORK CAMOGIE manager Paudie Murray believes they didn’t get the balance right this year. 

Under the guidance of Matthew Twomey, the Rebels reached the All-Ireland final but lost out to Kilkenny by a single point at Croke Park yesterday. 

Murray, who led Cork to four O’Duffy titles in a decade, appeared on The Sunday Game and talked through a number of clips from the match – picking out moments that he felt his former team were doing “poorly” as they lacked depth and a target at the edge of the square. 

When asked by Des Cahill to explain Cork’s approach, he said: “I think the biggest issue this year is they went with a sweeper. It puzzled me because if you look at our six backs, I think we had enough pace to counter any of the opposition.

“So when you’re taking a player from your forward line, you’re always going to be in trouble in your forward line. 

“Also, I would’ve liked to see the likes of Sorcha McCartan and Chloe Sigerson out the field and maybe put the likes of Amy [O'Connor] and Katrina [Mackey] on the edge of the square because their pace is going to trouble any opponent.

I just think the mix wasn’t right and I think it was that way for the year really.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

