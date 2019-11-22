This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The time is right for me to step away' - Limerick All-Ireland winner retires after 11 years

30 and out: Paul Browne has called time on his inter-county career.

By Emma Duffy Friday 22 Nov 2019, 8:27 AM
LIMERICK ALL-IRELAND WINNER Paul Browne has called time on his inter-county career after 11 years.

paul-browne Paul Browne celebrating Limerick's All-Ireland win in 2017.

Browne announced the news with a statement on the Limerick GAA website last night, noting that “the time is right” to step away. 

The Bruff midfielder was part of John Kiely’s Treaty squad that ended a 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy glory in 2018 — though he missed out on action through injury. 

Vice-captain in their All-Ireland winning season, a devastating cruciate injury ruled him out for much of the season.

30-year-old Browne made his championship debut in 2009, and departs the Limerick set-up with two Munster medals (2013 and 2019), Division 1 title — also from the season gone by — and a Division 2 honour from 2011.

Browne’s statement, in full, reads:

“I have decided that the time is right for me to step away form the Limerick Senior Hurling Panel after eleven seasons involved.

“I would like to thank my club Bruff Gaa, fellow club colleagues, coaches and mentors for their support. I hope to repay that support over the coming years. To the teachers and staff in Scoil Dean Cussen and FCJ Bruff I am extremely grateful for their encouragement in my younger years.

“I would like to thank my employers LIT who have been very accommodating since I commenced my employment there.

“Over the course of my playing career I went through several surgical procedures and I would like to thank the Limerick County Board and Senior Medical Team of Mark Van Drumpt, Mark Melbourne and Dr James Ryan for the care I received.

I leave with nothing but wonderful memories and pride from my eleven years playing with Limerick. To have shared the dressing room with all my past team-mates and this incredible panel of players now has been the greatest honour of my life.

“I look forward to supporting the 2020 Panel and Management and I would urge all Limerick supporters to do so,” Browne added. “There are fantastic times ahead.

“I would like to thank my family and in particular my girlfriend Niamh for their unwavering support and sacrifice during my career.”

Limerick GAA noted: “We wish Paul all the best after 11 years of service with Limerick GAA. Thanks for the memories Brownie.”

