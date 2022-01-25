Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 25 January 2022
Paul Doolin lands management role two months after Athlone Town departure

The Dubliner will take over Portadown as interim boss.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 25 Jan 2022
58-year-old Doolin is back in management.
PAUL DOOLIN HAS been appointed as interim manager of Portadown just two months after leaving his role as Athlone Town boss.

The Dubliner takes over Portadown with the club sitting 11th in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Doolin informed Athlone of his intention to step down in November, due to familial and professional commitments. The former Republic of Ireland U19 boss had come in for their last eight fixtures of the season in what was his first League of Ireland position in 12 years.

Having guided Athlone to a seventh-place finish in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, he will now return to Portadown, where he had two spells as a player.

Doolin has also managed UCD, Cork City and Drogheda United, whom he guided to Premier Division success in 2007 and an FAI Cup win in 2005.

“We are delighted that Paul has agreed to join PFC as our new interim manager,” said Portadown chairman David Jameson.

“We look forward to the wealth of experience Paul can bring to Portadown to ensure we stay in the Premiership.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

