Paul Doolin lands management role two months after Athlone Town departure

PAUL DOOLIN HAS been appointed as interim manager of Portadown just two months after leaving his role as Athlone Town boss.

The Dubliner takes over Portadown with the club sitting 11th in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Advertisement

Doolin informed Athlone of his intention to step down in November, due to familial and professional commitments. The former Republic of Ireland U19 boss had come in for their last eight fixtures of the season in what was his first League of Ireland position in 12 years.

Having guided Athlone to a seventh-place finish in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, he will now return to Portadown, where he had two spells as a player.

Doolin has also managed UCD, Cork City and Drogheda United, whom he guided to Premier Division success in 2007 and an FAI Cup win in 2005.

“We are delighted that Paul has agreed to join PFC as our new interim manager,” said Portadown chairman David Jameson.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We look forward to the wealth of experience Paul can bring to Portadown to ensure we stay in the Premiership.”