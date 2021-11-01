Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 1 November 2021
Paul Doolin leaves role as Athlone Town manager

The former Republic of Ireland U19 boss cited work and family commitments in his decision to step away.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Nov 2021, 11:10 PM
Doolin while in charge of Republic of Ireland U19s.
PAUL DOOLIN WILL not be returning as Athlone Town manager in 2022 after informing the club he is to step down from the role due to familial and professional commitments.

In what was his first League of Ireland role in 12 years, ex-Republic of Ireland U19 boss Doolin was appointed Athlone manager for their last eight fixtures last season. Under his tutelage, Town won three, drew two and lost three en route to a seventh-placed finish in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

In a statement released tonight, the club confirmed that while they wished Doolin would stay on as manager for the 2022 season, they “fully respect” his decision to walk away due to work and family commitments.

“The board of Athlone Town AFC can officially confirm that Paul Doolin has opted not to continue as manager of our men’s senior first team,” the statement began.

“Paul agreed to come on board as manager for the final eight games of the mens’ First Division 2021 season.

“While the club was very happy with what was achieved during that short spell, Paul informed the club that he feels unable to continue in the role due to work and family commitments.

“While the club would have liked Paul to stay on, we fully respect his decision.

“Athlone AFC would like to put on the record its thanks to Paul and wish him every success for the future.

“The club will now seek to have a new manager/head coach in place for the 2022 LOI First Division campaign.”

