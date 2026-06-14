Havertz nets twice as Germany brush aside Curacao in World Cup opener

Germany 7

Curacao 1

KAI HAVERTZ SCORED a brace as Germany opened their World Cup campaign with a dominant 7-1 victory over debutants Curacao in Houston.

Felix Nmecha opened the scoring just six minutes in, but Germany were slightly stunned when Livano Comenencia levelled for minnows Curacao, making their maiden appearance at a World Cup.

🇨🇼 1-1 🇩🇪



Germany are stunned, as against all odds Curacao have equalised thanks to a strike from Livano Comenencia.



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However, a Nico Schlotterbeck header and Havertz penalty soon restored Germany’s advantage at half-time.

A comfortable display saw further goals in the second half from Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav, and Havertz as Germany wrapped up three points in their first Group E game.

Germany dominated from the outset and Armando Obispo made a solid block from Musiala before Nmecha scored a wonderful opener.

After picking up the ball on the edge of the area, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder played a neat one-two with Florian Wirtz before curling a strike into the right side of the net.

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🇨🇼 0-1 🇩🇪



We have lift-off in Houston as Felix Nmecha Fires home for Germany



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Nmecha continued to look lively, sending a shot across the face of goal before having a stabbed effort comfortably held by Eloy Room, while Wirtz fired narrowly past the upright.

Curacao had their first opportunity when Leandro Bacuna blasted over the crossbar and they suddenly equalised in the 21st minute.

Germany struggled to clear their lines in the box and the loose ball fell to Comenencia, whose effort took a slight deflection off Joshua Kimmich before beating Manuel Neuer.

Curacao's Livano Comenencia celebrates after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Room made a great save to tip Schlotterbeck’s header over the bar from Kimmich’s free-kick and Sane had an effort blocked as Germany searched for a response.

Schlotterbeck duly restored their lead, flicking a header home from Brown’s corner in the 38th minute.

🇨🇼 1-2 🇩🇪



Nico Schlotterbeck heads home from a corner to restore Germany's lead



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Germany were awarded a penalty when Nmecha was caught by Riechedly Bazoer and Havertz rolled the subsequent spot-kick into the corner in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage-time.

Just over a minute into the second half, Musiala slotted the ball into the far corner from Kimmich’s threaded pass.

Nmecha came close again and Wirtz’s strike was blocked as Germany looked to extend their advantage further.

Curacao had a chance when Jeremy Antonisse sent a free-kick into the area and Bacuna nodded over the bar.

Leroy Sane then had a brilliant opportunity after latching onto Jonathan Tah’s pass and in a one-on-one with Room, the winger sent his shot narrowly wide.

Germany struck again in the 68th minute when Wirtz’s pass was flicked by Undav to Brown, who hooked a volley into the bottom corner.

🇨🇼 1-5 🇩🇪



Nathaniel Brown gets in on the act as Germany are running riot in Houston.



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Jearl Margaritha curled an effort over the bar for Curacao, but Germany soon added their sixth goal of the game when Kimmich played a pass across the box for Undav to fire home in the 78th minute.

With two minutes of normal time to go, Havertz chipped the ball past Room to complete a dominant victory.