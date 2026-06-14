Galway hold off late Westmeath rally to make it to All-Ireland quarter-finals

Galway 3-21

Westmeath 2-21

GALWAY ADVANCED TO the All-Ireland quarter-finals after holding off a late rally from Westmeath in a pulsating clash at Pearse Stadium.

Galway looked to be coasting to victory when they led by nine points with just six minutes remaining but Westmeath rallied and got the gap down to two by the final minute but were unable to prevent defeat after a gripping encounter.

There was a festival atmosphere in Salthill since early morning with Galway GAA opting to open the gates of Pearse Stadium at 11am after hundreds of supporters began queuing to get in for the 2pm throw-in.

Over 25,000 maroon-clad supporters were in place long before the teams, with Galway in their away white strip and Westmeath in their green alternative, came out on to the field.

Westmeath played against the stiff breeze in the opening half and looked to be in trouble when Galway surged 2-4 to 0-2 in front after just 11 minutes, with Shane Walsh sticking a goal after Jason Daly’s short kickout was turned over and then Cian Hernon worked his way in from the left and drilled the ball low into the net.

That wiped out Westmeath’s bright start when Tadhg Baker and Sam McCartan, grandson of Galway legend Sean Purcell, landed good points after Rob Finnerty had got Galway off the mark in the third minute.

Westmeath, an estimated 15,000 fans in the ground, did not panic and a point from Senan Baker, after he returned after a clash of heads forced himself and Seán Kelly off for treatment, was followed by a goal from captain Ronan Wallace after being set up by Tadhg Baker and McCartan to cut the gap to 2-4 to 1-3 after 20 minutes.

Ronan Wallace scores a goal for Westmeath. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Paul Conroy responded with a two-pointer for a Galway side who looked dangerous when they ran at the Westmeath defence and then after John Heslin, a late change to the Westmeath starting side, kicked a free, the Tribesmen hit three in a row, two from Matthew Tierney and one from Kelly to lead by 2-9 to 1-4 10 minutes from the break.

Westmeath then kicked four points without reply from Brían Cooney, Brandon Kelly, Ray Connellan and Heslin to reduce the margin to four. It could have been done to the minimum but an effort from Cooney was scrambled to safety by Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson and John Daly before Westmeath were hit with a sucker punch just before the interval.

Ryan McHugh’s side retained possession for a lengthy period but when McCartan’s effort dropped short, Galway countered from deep and Walsh floated in a superb ball from distance and Tierney got a fist to it to send it to the net to lead by 3-9 to 1-8 at the break.

Westmeath suffered a double blow in the middle of the field with Cooney going off at the break and then his midfield partner Connellan limped off after injuring an ankle when winning the throw-in.

Wallace gave them a big boost with a two-pointer before Walsh, who tormented the Westmeath defence, and the superb Céin Darcy responded for the Tribesmen.

The Baker brothers hit back with a couple of points for the Leinster champions but Finnerty and Walsh cancelled them at the other end after patient build-ups.

A third pointed free from Heslin was then matched at the other end by Conroy as Galway ensured their seven points interval lead was still intact going into the final 20 minutes.

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Galway drafted Damien Comer off the bench and he set up Finnerty for a point as the Tribesmen pushed for home against a depleted Westmeath side.

Liam Silke tracks Senan Baker. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Galway got the lead out to nine points with six minutes left but then Westmeath rallied. Sub Robbie Forde landed a two-pointer, then another sub Jack Duncan palmed home a cross from Kevin O’Sullivan to cut the gap to four with three minutes left.

Another two-pointer, this time from McCartan, in the 69th minute set up the prospect of Westmeath heading for extra-time for the fourth game in a row but Comer rose highest to win the kickout and that set up an attack which finished with sub Shane McGrath fisting his second point to ensure safe passage to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Scorers: Galway: Shane Walsh 1-4 (0-1f), Paul Conroy 0-5 (1 2p play), Matthew Tierney 1-2, Cian Hernon 1-0, Rob Finnerty 0-3, Céin Darcy 0-2, Shane McGrath 0-2, Kieran Molloy 0-1, Seán Kelly 0-1, Daniel O’Flaherty 0-1.

Westmeath: Ronan Wallace 1-2 (1 2pt play), John Heslin 0-4f, Sam McCartan 0-4 (1 2pt play), Jack Duncan 1-0, Tadhg Baker 0-2, Senan Baker 0-2 (1f), Brandon Kelly 0-2, Robbie Forde 0-2 (1 2pt play), Ray Connellan 0-1, Brían Cooney 0-1, Kevin O’Sullivan 0-1.

Galway

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) 3. Cian Hernon (CP Bhearna Na Forbacha) 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin) 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough) 7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’) 9. John Maher (c) (Salthill Knocknacarra)

10. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St Endas) 22. Fionn McDonagh (Maigh Cuilinn) 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra) 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin) for Kelly (6-10, blood)

11. Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales) for McDonagh (24)

26. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for McDaid (50)

20 Molloy for Daly (61)

23. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill Knocknacarra) for Finnerty (62)

18. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (Oileáin Árann) for Conroy (67)

Westmeath

1. Jason Daly (St Loman’s, Mullingar)

2. Danny Scahill (Shandonagh) 3. Charlie Drumm (The Downs) 12. Conor Dillon (Milltown)

4. Tadhg Baker (Caulry) 5. Ronan Wallace (c) (Multyfarnham) 6. Shane Allen (Athlone)

8. Brían Cooney (Coralstown/Kinnegad) 9. Ray Connellan (Athlone)

10. Kevin O’Sullivan (The Downs) 11. Sam McCartan (St Loman’s, Mullingar) 7. Matthew Whittaker (Tubberclair)

John Heslin (St Loman’s, Mullingar) 14. Senan Baker (Caulry) 15. Brandon Kelly (Milltownpass)

Subs:

13. Shane Corcoran (St. Malachy’s) for S Baker (6-16, blood)

21. Harry Niall (Moate All Whites) for Cooney (half-time)

22. Shane Ormsby (Mullingar Shamrocks) for Connellan (39)

25. Jack Duncan (Milltown) for Whittaker (48)

13. Corcoran for Kelly (61)

19. Robbie Forde (Moate All Whites) for Niall (64)

Ref: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).