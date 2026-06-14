Here's the All-Ireland SFC state of play for round 3 draw

Twelve counties remain in the hunt for Sam Maguire. Four still stand in Tailteann Cup contention.
Cork, Louth, Galway, and Tyrone have taken the direct route and get the reward of a weekend off before their All-Ireland quarter-finals at Croke Park.
The other eight teams will be in Monday morning’s round 3 draw.
The draw, which will take place on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 after the 8.30am news, will involve the four losers from round 2A (Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, and Mayo) being drawn against the four winners from round 2B (Monaghan, Kerry, Meath, and Dublin).
The draw will be subject to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from round 1.
Having contested the Leinster and Ulster finals, Westmeath can’t be drawn to face Dublin and Armagh can’t be drawn to play Monaghan.
In addition, Donegal can’t be drawn against Kerry and Mayo can’t get Monaghan, as those were both round 1 fixtures.
For Monaghan, that narrows their potential opponents to either Donegal or Westmeath.
Once the draw is made, a separate draw will be conducted to determine which team has home advantage.
Roscommon, Kildare, Derry, and Cavan are eliminated after the weekend’s action.
The Tailteann Cup semi-final draw will also be held, which will be subject to avoiding repeat pairings from the championship, where possible.
As Offaly have already played Down, they will be kept apart, with each facing one of Wicklow or Fermanagh.
Advertisement
Those round 3 games and Tailteann semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 20/21 June.
All-Ireland SFC state of play
Quarter-finals: Cork, Louth, Galway, Tyrone
Round 3:
Bowl 1 - Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, Mayo
Bowl 2 - Monaghan, Kerry, Meath, Dublin
Out: Roscommon, Kildare, Derry, Cavan
Tailteann Cup semi-finals: Offaly, Down, Wicklow, Fermanagh
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the All-Ireland SFC state of play for round 3 draw
FROM NOW ON, it’s all knockout football.
Twelve counties remain in the hunt for Sam Maguire. Four still stand in Tailteann Cup contention.
Cork, Louth, Galway, and Tyrone have taken the direct route and get the reward of a weekend off before their All-Ireland quarter-finals at Croke Park.
The other eight teams will be in Monday morning’s round 3 draw.
The draw, which will take place on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 after the 8.30am news, will involve the four losers from round 2A (Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, and Mayo) being drawn against the four winners from round 2B (Monaghan, Kerry, Meath, and Dublin).
The draw will be subject to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from round 1.
Having contested the Leinster and Ulster finals, Westmeath can’t be drawn to face Dublin and Armagh can’t be drawn to play Monaghan.
In addition, Donegal can’t be drawn against Kerry and Mayo can’t get Monaghan, as those were both round 1 fixtures.
For Monaghan, that narrows their potential opponents to either Donegal or Westmeath.
Once the draw is made, a separate draw will be conducted to determine which team has home advantage.
Roscommon, Kildare, Derry, and Cavan are eliminated after the weekend’s action.
The Tailteann Cup semi-final draw will also be held, which will be subject to avoiding repeat pairings from the championship, where possible.
As Offaly have already played Down, they will be kept apart, with each facing one of Wicklow or Fermanagh.
Those round 3 games and Tailteann semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 20/21 June.
All-Ireland SFC state of play
Quarter-finals: Cork, Louth, Galway, Tyrone
Round 3:
Bowl 1 - Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, Mayo
Bowl 2 - Monaghan, Kerry, Meath, Dublin
Out: Roscommon, Kildare, Derry, Cavan
Tailteann Cup semi-finals: Offaly, Down, Wicklow, Fermanagh
County-by-county potential opponents
Donegal: Monaghan, Meath, or Dublin
Armagh: Kerry, Meath, or Dublin
Westmeath: Monaghan, Kerry, or Meath
Mayo: Kerry, Meath, or Dublin
Monaghan: Donegal or Westmeath
Kerry: Armagh, Westmeath, or Mayo
Meath: Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, or Mayo
Dublin: Donegal, Armagh, or Mayo
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland SFC GAA Gaelic Football