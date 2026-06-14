Here's the All-Ireland SFC state of play for round 3 draw

FROM NOW ON, it’s all knockout football.

Twelve counties remain in the hunt for Sam Maguire. Four still stand in Tailteann Cup contention.

Cork, Louth, Galway, and Tyrone have taken the direct route and get the reward of a weekend off before their All-Ireland quarter-finals at Croke Park.

The other eight teams will be in Monday morning’s round 3 draw.

The draw, which will take place on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 after the 8.30am news, will involve the four losers from round 2A (Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, and Mayo) being drawn against the four winners from round 2B (Monaghan, Kerry, Meath, and Dublin).

The draw will be subject to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from round 1.

Having contested the Leinster and Ulster finals, Westmeath can’t be drawn to face Dublin and Armagh can’t be drawn to play Monaghan.

In addition, Donegal can’t be drawn against Kerry and Mayo can’t get Monaghan, as those were both round 1 fixtures.

For Monaghan, that narrows their potential opponents to either Donegal or Westmeath.

Once the draw is made, a separate draw will be conducted to determine which team has home advantage.

Roscommon, Kildare, Derry, and Cavan are eliminated after the weekend’s action.

The Tailteann Cup semi-final draw will also be held, which will be subject to avoiding repeat pairings from the championship, where possible.

As Offaly have already played Down, they will be kept apart, with each facing one of Wicklow or Fermanagh.

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Those round 3 games and Tailteann semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 20/21 June.

All-Ireland SFC state of play

Quarter-finals: Cork, Louth, Galway, Tyrone

Round 3:

Bowl 1 - Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, Mayo

Bowl 2 - Monaghan, Kerry, Meath, Dublin

Out: Roscommon, Kildare, Derry, Cavan

Tailteann Cup semi-finals: Offaly, Down, Wicklow, Fermanagh

County-by-county potential opponents

Donegal: Monaghan, Meath, or Dublin

Armagh: Kerry, Meath, or Dublin

Westmeath: Monaghan, Kerry, or Meath

Mayo: Kerry, Meath, or Dublin

Monaghan: Donegal or Westmeath

Kerry: Armagh, Westmeath, or Mayo

Meath: Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath, or Mayo

Dublin: Donegal, Armagh, or Mayo