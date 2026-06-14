Dublin produce dominant second half to blow Cavan away

Dublin 1-24

Cavan 0-16

A WHOOLY DOMINANT second half, with Dublin restricting Cavan to a mere 0-4 while racking up 1-11, was a welcome back present for returning Metropolitans manager, Ger Brennan.

At times in the first half it looked as if Cavan had the stomach to make it a very uncomfortable afternoon in the sun for the guests to Kingspan Breffni Park, but they found themselves killed by a lack of accuracy in front of the posts, registering 11 wides as the belief gradually seeped from them.

Dublin, inspired by Con O’Callaghan’s personal tally of 1-9, including a late penalty that he rifled to the roof of the net, look back in good working order.

On a weekend of shocks minor and major, Dublin had to be very careful. They got through this by being excellent at the basics and managing the Cavan threats.

Cavan’s summer is at an end. They exit the championship, having been beaten by Monaghan in Ulster, Westmeath and now Dublin, with a severe identity crisis.

More to follow….

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 1-9 (1-0 pen, 2f, 1 x2pt play), Paddy Small, Lee Gannon, Ross McGarry, Colm Basquel 0-2 each, Cormac Costello 0-2 (1f), Charlie McMorrow, Sean Guiden 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cavan: Paddy Lynch 0-5 (1x 2pt play), Emmanuel Shehu 0-3, Gerry Smith 0-2, Tiernan Madden 0-2 (1f), Conor Brady 0-2 (1 x2pt play), Darragh Lovett 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun)

2. Greg McEneaney (Skerries) 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf) 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

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5. Seán MacMahon (Raheny) 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala) 19. Lee Gannon (Whitehall)

8. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud) 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

24. Peader Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Cuala) 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun) 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock) 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall)

Subs:

25. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden) for Costello (20m)

23. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden) for McEneaney (40m)

7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala) for Howard (49m)

21. Sean Guiden (St Sylvester’s) for Small (63m)

26. Tim Deering (Skerries) for Gannon (67m)

Cavan

1. Liam Brady (Ramor)

2. Paddy Meade (Kingscourt) 3. Brian O’Connell (Ramor) 4. Jensen Tynan (Ramor)

5. Garry Smith (Lavey) 6. Ciarán Brady (Arva) 19. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

8. Conor Brady (Gowna) 9. Ryan Donohoe (Gowna)

10. Tiarnan Madden (Gowna) 18. Niall Carolan (Cuchulains) 12. Emmanuel Shehu (Cavan Gaels)

13. Barry Donnelly (Arva) 14. Paddy Lynch (Crosserlough) 20. Darragh Lovett (Killygarry)

Subs:

23. Oisin Brady (Killygarry) for Donnelly (43m)

11. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough) for Donohoe (49m)

17. Cormac Brady (Gowna) for Tynan (60m)

26. Cian Madden (Gowna) for Lovett (65m)

7. Ryan Tobin (Cuchulainns) for McLoughlpin (65m)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)