The chartered flight and the Ballybofey shock - why this was Cork's best football win since 2010 All-Ireland

FLIGHT FRO013 TOUCHED down in Cork Airport not long after 9pm on Saturday evening, arriving from Derry.

A deviation from normal weekend aviation traffic, the chartered aircraft had taken off from Cork 12 hours previously. If the departure carried little expectation that morning as the Cork footballers were being transferred north by air, before taking a bus journey to nearby Ballybofey, the dramatic events of the day ensured the narrative had shifted by nighttime.

Their exploits at MacCumhaill Park on Saturday afternoon meant there was precious cargo flown home, the first team to have booked their place in Croke Park at the end of the month for the All-Ireland senior quarter-finals. For a Cork football group that have been hit with a fair amount of criticism and derision over the years, this day in Donegal was one to savour.

The absence of live TV coverage creates a layer of mystique to the game. Only a small band of supporters had made the long trek to attend, radio commentary had to be relied upon for updates. Footage only surfaced on RTÉ’s YouTube page before 10pm of the highlights of the game. It all feeds into the outsized impact of the result, a famous day for Cork football that took place out of sight for the majority.

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Defeating Donegal blows open this summer’s Sam Maguire race and delivered the county’s best football championship win since they grasped that same trophy in September 2010. The other contenders for that tag?

Under John Cleary’s guidance, Cork have enjoyed some uplifting summer wins. They beat Mayo and Roscommon in 2023, but this was against a higher standard of opposition. They took down Donegal in 2024, yet that was on home soil, and was not the springboard for success as they fell short subsequently against Tyrone and Louth. Last year brought a key group stage win over Roscommon in Portlaoise that operated under knockout conditions and back at the end of the Conor Counihan days, Cork produced some sparkling football in a quarter-final against Kildare.

Mark Keane’s staggering intervention to take down Kerry in November 2020 was memorable, yet it was coloured by the loss in the Munster final a fortnight later, there was a striking shift in tone and mood due to the empty stadium that day, and Cork also enjoyed the benefits of home advantage.

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Saturday surpassed all those results. Cork faced last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists, the reigning league champions, and a side that had hammered Kerry by 10 points in Killarney last time out, a venue and opposition of course where Cork themselves had been convincingly defeated last month. Cork had to cope with all those factors and the fact the game was staged in Donegal’s prized location of MacCumhaill Park. The arduous journey alone to fulfil the fixture appeared to stack the odds against Cork.

Cork players before the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The last trip Cork had made to this part of the country was not pleasant, shipping 1-31 in a severe league beating in March at the hands of Derry. Their last Ballybofey outing saw them concede 1-20 and lose by 11 points in the 2024 league opener. They travelled with a weakened hand as well. Colm O’Callaghan, a reassuringly powerful presence at midfield, was suspended. Experienced defender Mattie Taylor’s season had been brought to an abrupt end by a cruciate tear in a club game, while David Buckley, a bright spark with 0-3 against Meath, was out with a minor hip injury. Blending all those factors together and the reasonable conclusion formed pre-match that this would be a home Donegal win.

And yet a Cork team that have a habit of confounding expectations did it once more. Their method of travel now looks a shrewd call. Cleary was keen to utilise the Saturday fixture, mindful they had another assignment afterwards, and that potentially was a Round 3 game a week later. It is 411km by road from Páirc Uí Rinn to Ballybofey, that stretches further to 465km from Bantry, the home club of Cork pair Ruairi Deane and Dara Sheedy. By taking to the skies, Cork squeezed their travel into the one day and ensured they would be back home Saturday night.

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They returned after producing a victory that maintains a stirring revival since the disappointment of their Munster final show against Kerry. A rising sense of anticipation built up ahead of that game but after a sparkling start, Cork faded alarmingly as the game progressed. Perhaps there is something about expectations with this team, it suits their psyche for them to be absent.

Their poor first-half showing against Meath was overcome as they dazzled after the break, coping with the setback of O’Callaghan’s red card. Then the Donegal game continued the theme of upsetting considered views.

Cork's Patrick Doyle reacts during the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

On a wider level it is in keeping with Cork’s most consistent season for a while. Searching for a relentless high level of performance has been a commodity that has eluded them, but is something they appear to have tapped into this year. The whipping they suffered against Derry was a display in isolation as promotion was achieved, and even if they lost the March league final to Meath, they remained in contention until the finish. Their championship analysis reads four wins and a single defeat, that second half in Killarney was a glaring issue, yet the memory of it recedes given what they have produced since.

Ciaran Moore and Brian O'Driscoil. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It was achieved courtesy of a smart and unified defensive approach. Limiting Donegal to 1-13, including only three points for the last 25 minutes, is a serious feat. The only goal of the game was prompted by a Cork mistake when Daniel O’Mahony coughed up possession. But in general the rearguard was excellent, the display consolidating the reputations of O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh, and Brian O’Driscoll as top-level defenders.

Up front Cork were clinical. One stat leaps out when scrutinising the action, the six two-pointers Cork recorded, while conceding none to Donegal. That’s 12 orange flags Cork have raised over the last two games. They are exploiting that facet of the game, epitomised by Steven Sherlock who has hit 0-23 across the Meath and Donegal wins, including four two-pointers in each game. His right boot is a valuable weapon, but Cork sourced inspiration from other unlikely places as well – Luke Fahy and Walsh surging forward for terrific second-half scores from distance.

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Cork's Steven Sherlock. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The result propels Cork towards the last eight. They featured there in 2022, albeit as a result of a kinder draw beating Louth, not as potent an outfit then as they are now, and Limerick, before getting soundly defeated by 11 points by Dublin. They were back in the quarter-final in 2023, as a consequence of beating Roscommon, but participated in a dreadfully lacklustre game against Derry, one that graphically advertised the ills that then afflicted Gaelic football when Cork only scored 1-8.

That was the same tally they mustered in their preliminary quarter-final loss to Louth in 2024, and when reaching the last 12 stage last year, they were again knocked out as they fell three points in arrears to Dublin.

This time Cork should enter the quarter-finals armed with serious momentum. With suspension worries over and an injury situation clearing, they will likely have a stronger deck to play with.

Cork's Tommy Walsh and Ian Maguire celebrate. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

After the stunning nature of an occasion like Ballybofey on Saturday, Cork’s belief and ambitions will grow. A fortnight ago they were greeted with sympathy after being handed what most perceived as the nightmare draw. Now they can sit back and watch the championship take shape, pairings emerge and Round 3 contests play out, before they mark their return to action in Croke Park.

The immediate outlook for Cork is brighter.

And the intrigue now lies in how they go about capitalising on the opportunity provided by this seismic win.

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