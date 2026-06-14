'To be fair to Jarlath Burns, he did ring me last week' - Ger Brennan on Burns apology

RETURNING DUBLIN MANAGER, Ger Brennan, revealed after his sides’ win over Cavan in Round 2B, that GAA President Jarlath Burns called with an apology after comments made at the launch of the All-Ireland football championship.

Brennan had responded to clarify his perspective through a statement released through his solicitor, Conor Sally, as he was finishing out his 12-week suspension that finished on Saturday midnight, allowing him to be on the sideline for this game against Cavan.

Burns had made observations that comparing Brennan’s punishment to Donegal manager Jim McGuinness escaping censure for his push on Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor, was ‘irrational.’

“To be fair to Jarlath Burns, he did ring me last week,” Brennan told reporters after the game.

“We had a lovely conversation on the phone, he was sincere, honest and he apologised, I accepted it. We move on, concentrating on the football from my point of view and then (GAA) Congress is the opportunity to try to avoid something happening.”

He added, “(it was a) very sincere and honest and friendly conversation and to be fair to Jarlath, I think he’s done a lot of great work.

“I think, with my third level hat on, he’s been (a) super President that way and then with the new rules as well, he’s been super. And to be fair to him, he picked up the phone, gave me a phone call and he acknowledged what he acknowledged and I accepted it. And we move on.

“Great to be back out there yeah after a long 12 weeks, so great to be back out there.”

Advertisement

Asked if the 12-week suspension was a difficult time for himself personally and for the team, he explained, “No, look, on that lads, I issued a statement through my solicitor last week.

“I don’t have a whole lot more to add to it, other than to thank again the people who supported me behind the scenes and all of yourselves, to be fair to you in terms of common sense being applied.”

Ger Brennan greeted after the final whistle by his father, PJ. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Brennan’s ban will also carry over to the first two league games of 2027, on which he is understandably frustrated.

Asked what should be changed at Congress, which could happen after the first two league games of next year (those with extensive experience studying the rule book have reckoned privately that a case might still be made), Brennan stated, “I should be on the sideline for the two league games next year.

“The ban needs to be layered in terms of, the CCCC (Central Competition Controls Committee) has to have some sort of discretion to be able to integrate and acknowledge mitigating circumstances, history, what not.

“Because it’s a tough job for referees to be fair to them and there’s so much going on at half time and you see what happened up in Derry again last night watching that. So Sean Hurson has been busy but he did what he did last night.

“It’s a tough task for the referees so there has to be a bit more of an opportunity for a review committee similar to what they have in rugby to look back over things. Because it’s not fit for purpose the current set up as it is.”

An hour and a half before throw-in, the Dublin team arrived at the venue with the hardcore Dublin support there to greet Brennan coming off the bus, not least the prominent and somewhat cult Dublin follower, ‘Dublin Gerry.’

When he stepped off the bus, he received a rapturous welcome back, which he welcomed, but at that stage he admits to being in ‘The Zone.’

“You’re just trying to stay focused on the football and ensure that you are thinking straight for the players,” said Brennan.

“Obviously Cavan, their last two championship matches were with Westmeath and possibly five or six weeks before that was Monaghan.

“They had a lot of changes from the Monaghan game to the Westmeath game and again a bit of uncertainty around who they might start. So I was just trying to keep sharp when we got to the Cavan first 15 to ensure we had our couple of match ups and structures right, so I was just focusing on the job at hand.”

With Dublin seemingly playing better when out of Croke Park, Brennan made the surprising admission that he would welcome taking a game to Parnell Park should they get a home draw in Round 3.

The last time Dublin played there was a qualifier win over London in 2004.

“The evidence speaks for itself and if we are to get a home draw, I know our senior hurlers have a big game away to Clare on Saturday night. I’d love to go and play, if it was a home draw for Dublin, probably be on a Sunday playing in Parnell Park and get out of Croke Park,” said Brennan.

**

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast here