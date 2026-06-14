Japan fight back in 2-2 Dutch thriller

Netherlands 2

Japan 2

JAPAN FOUGHT BACK 88th-minute equaliser as they twice fought back to rescue a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in front of 69,285 in Texas on Sunday to open their World Cup campaigns.

A match that had bubbled away in the first period sparked into life in the second half.

Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk scored with a fine header, only for Keito Nakamura to quickly level, before winger Crysencio Summerville’s delicious curled finish into the bottom corner just after the hour.

The Dutch looked like they would hold on, but Japan levelled at the death with Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada credited with the goal after a deflection.

Sweden face Tunisia in a competitive-looking Group F later Sunday.

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Japan and the Netherlands are in North America missing key players through injury, but on paper this was still one of the more attractive fixtures in the group stage.

Both have been touted as dark horses capable of going far at the tournament — the Dutch have been runners-up three times whereas Japan have never gone beyond the last 16.

The Netherlands made a confident start and nearly took the lead after three minutes, Donyell Malen allowed to swivel inside the box and forcing a smart save from Zion Suzuki.

The impressive air-conditioned arena is usually home to the Dallas Cowboys, and at the hydration break the NFL team’s cheerleaders were shown on the massive screen hanging over the pitch performing one of their routines.

The stoppage seemed to help Ronald Koeman’s side and Roma forward Malen again worked Suzuki with a header from a corner, then Cody Gakpo fired wildly over the bar.

Japan’s fans, who had hardly stopped singing and outnumbered the Dutch contingent, were briefly silenced.

The first real chance for Hajime Moriyasu’s team came a few minutes before the break when a cross evaded the backtracking Summerville but Nakamura pulled his low effort wide.

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The Dutch had looked most threatening in the air, so it was no surprise when Liverpool talisman Van Dijk rose to plant a well-placed header into the bottom corner after a pinpoint cross from club team-mate Ryan Gravenberch on 51 minutes.

The lead lasted just six minutes, Nakamura wriggling free and firing low past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, the ball taking a small deflection off Jan Paul van Hecke.

In a madcap period of play, the Dutch forged ahead once more on 64 minutes when West Ham’s Summerville beat his man on the right wing and curled into Suzuki’s bottom-right corner with his left foot.

Both teams rang the changes and had chances to score again, before Kamada’s chaotic leveller from a corner.

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