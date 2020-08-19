This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Non-league move for Green as ex-Ireland midfielder plays on for a 20th season

Paul Green, who was capped at Euro 2012, has joined Boston United in the National League North.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 1:23 PM
21 minutes ago 772 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5180084
Ever Banega is challenged by Paul Green during a 2010 friendly between Argentina and the Republic of Ireland.
Image: PA
Ever Banega is challenged by Paul Green during a 2010 friendly between Argentina and the Republic of Ireland.
Ever Banega is challenged by Paul Green during a 2010 friendly between Argentina and the Republic of Ireland.
Image: PA

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Paul Green has signed up for his 20th season of competitive football as a professional.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who was a free agent, has joined non-league outfit Boston United.

Green makes the move after he was recently released by Crewe Alexandra, despite making 26 League Two appearances for the club as they achieved promotion.

Boston United play in the National League North, English football’s sixth tier. They missed out on promotion with a play-off final defeat to Altrincham earlier this month.

“Paul is a player I personally know very well and he has had a fantastic career. He will bring vital experience but also quality and energy to our midfield,” manager Craig Elliott said of his new signing.

“He has recently played a big part in helping Crewe to promotion to League One and I was delighted that he turned down higher league interest to sign for us.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He is extremely fit and highly motivated to gain another promotion and I am very much looking forward to working with Paul this season.”

In a club career that began at Doncaster Rovers during the 2001-02 season, Green played mostly in the Championship for Derby County, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United.

He won 21 senior caps for Ireland between 2010 and 2014, one of which came as a substitute in the Euro 2012 defeat to Spain. 

Related Read

19.08.20 Ireland international in the running for League One Player of the Year award

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie