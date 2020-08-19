Non-league move for Green as ex-Ireland midfielder plays on for a 20th season

Ever Banega is challenged by Paul Green during a 2010 friendly between Argentina and the Republic of Ireland.

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Paul Green has signed up for his 20th season of competitive football as a professional.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who was a free agent, has joined non-league outfit Boston United.

Green makes the move after he was recently released by Crewe Alexandra, despite making 26 League Two appearances for the club as they achieved promotion.

Boston United play in the National League North, English football’s sixth tier. They missed out on promotion with a play-off final defeat to Altrincham earlier this month.

“Paul is a player I personally know very well and he has had a fantastic career. He will bring vital experience but also quality and energy to our midfield,” manager Craig Elliott said of his new signing.

“He has recently played a big part in helping Crewe to promotion to League One and I was delighted that he turned down higher league interest to sign for us.

“He is extremely fit and highly motivated to gain another promotion and I am very much looking forward to working with Paul this season.”

In a club career that began at Doncaster Rovers during the 2001-02 season, Green played mostly in the Championship for Derby County, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United.

He won 21 senior caps for Ireland between 2010 and 2014, one of which came as a substitute in the Euro 2012 defeat to Spain.

