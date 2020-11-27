BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 27 November 2020
All-Ireland winner Kerrigan retires after 13 seasons with Cork

Paul Kerrigan made his Cork debut in 2008 and was one of the last playing non-Dublin All-Ireland winners.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 27 Nov 2020, 12:44 PM
36 minutes ago
Cork's Paul Kerrigan during the 2019 Super 8s.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK’S PAUL KERRIGAN has retired from the inter-county game 13 seasons after making his senior debut.

Nemo Rangers clubman Kerrigan confirmed to The42 this morning that he has called it a day with Cork.

An All-Ireland winner in 2010, it leaves Ciaran Sheehan as the only Celtic Cross holder in the Rebels squad.

The 33-year-old made his debut for Cork in the 2008 Munster final win against Kerry and his last game was the recent semi-final victory over the Kingdom. He failed to make an appearance off the bench in Sunday’s Munster final defeat to Tipperary.

He played in two All-Ireland finals, won three Munster crowns and three Division 1 league medals during his senior career with the county.

Kerrigan also delivered three Munster U21 titles and an All-Ireland U21 crown with Cork.

He also won the Sigerson Cup with CIT in 2009 and represented Ireland in International Rules series.

He has enjoyed tremendous success on the club scene with Nemo, who have a Cork senior final to look forward to against Castlehaven in March.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

