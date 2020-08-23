This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paul Pogba a ‘key player’ for Man United and will not leave this summer – agent

The midfielder’s contract expires next summer.

By Press Association Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 8:34 PM
48 minutes ago 1,464 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5183928
File photo of Paul Pogba.
Image: DPA/PA Images
File photo of Paul Pogba.
File photo of Paul Pogba.
Image: DPA/PA Images

PAUL POGBA WILL not be sold by Manchester United this summer and talks over a new contract at Old Trafford will start soon, according to the France midfielder’s agent.

The World Cup winner endured a difficult 2019-20 campaign due to injury, but he ended the season strongly as he helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

And his agent Mino Raiola says United will not accept any bids for the player this summer.

He told Sky Sports Italy: “Pogba is key player for Man United, they’ve an important project and he’s 100% included.

“Man United will not accept any bid this summer to sell Pogba. We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress…”

Pogba, whose current deal runs until next summer, last month revealed his desire to win more trophies at Old Trafford.

United have since been beaten in the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and the Europa League, but are back in the Champions League next season thanks to their impressive form following the resumption of the Premier League.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Pogba has won only the Europa League and EFL Cup since returning to United from Juventus in 2016.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie