Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Pogba 'hungry to come back' from injury

The Frenchman has played just eight games for Man United this season.

By AFP Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 10:46 PM
Manchester United's Paul Pogba..
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba said he is eager to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines when football resumes following the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Cup winner has been limited to just eight appearances for United this season after battling a nagging ankle injury.

“I’m already training and touching the ball,” Pogba, who hasn’t played since December 26, told the United Podcast.

“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.”

“You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.”

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has hinted the 27-year-old could leave Old Trafford if he is unhappy at the end of the season.

However, the Premier League has been put on hold indefinitely due to the spread of the deadly virus.

“You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened,” Pogba added.

“So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

“I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again.

“So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don’t feel anything and, hopefully, I’ll be back very soon.”

