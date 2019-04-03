'Some days it just doesn't come off' - Pogba's form not a concern for Solskjaer

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba’s apparent loss of form is not a cause for concern.

The France international was once again disappointing last night as United slumped to a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolves.

Scott McTominay’s first goal for the club put United in front at Molineux, but Diogo Jota levelled and United captain Ashley Young was sent off after being booked twice for fouls on the Wolves forward.

United had appeared in control despite Wolves having a man advantage and did not concede a single effort on David de Gea’s goal until a Joao Moutinho cross was turned into his own net by Chris Smalling.

After scoring nine goals in Solskjaer’s first 12 games in charge, Pogba has now failed to find the net in his last seven games for the Red Devils in all competitions.

When asked if he was concerned by Pogba’s struggles in front of goal, Solskjaer told a news conference: “He could easily have had an assist after some great play with Romelu [Lukaku]. That’s just numbers and figures.

“Paul is working as hard as any player in the team – some days it just doesn’t come off.”

Solskjaer did have praise for McTominay, whose maiden goal for the club came in his 41st appearance.

The Scotland international has not always been a favourite of United supporters in his fledgling career but Solskjaer thinks he has what it takes to carve out a long career at Old Trafford.

“He’s never let us down,” the Norwegian said. “It was another fine performance. It won’t be hard to see him play many games for United. He has a great mentality, he’s very athletic and can play in different positions.

“Today was his best position but he can play the defensive midfield role easily as well. We’re very pleased with him.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, had no complaints over Young’s dismissal and believes the 33-year-old will regret diving in on Jota when he had already picked up a yellow card.

“When you are on a yellow before, you are always in danger if you go down, hit the ball first and follow through,” he added. “It’s a yellow card again.

“Probably a bad decision [by Young] but in the heat of the moment he thought he could reach the ball. It was just a little bit too high. I think Ash would like to have stayed on his feet.”

