Smalling own goal hands Wolves three points as Man United suffer third defeat in four games

MANCHESTER UNITED’S HOPES of finishing in the top four suffered a blow on Tuesday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell 2-1 to Wolves.

Scott McTominay’s fine low strike broke the deadlock, before Diego Jota levelled proceedings just before the half hour mark.

A Chris Smalling own goal with 13 minutes left on the clock put the hosts back ahead after United were reduced to 10 men — Ashley Young shown a second yellow card — with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side maintaining their lead to inflict a third defeat in four games on United.

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: