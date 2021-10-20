Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Paul Scholes not getting carried away after Man United battle back

The 46-year-old used his half-time analysis slot on BT Sport to take aim at the two-man midfield.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 11:43 PM
58 minutes ago 898 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5580194
Paul Scholes (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Paul Scholes (file pic).
Paul Scholes (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PAUL SCHOLES refused to get carried away with Manchester United’s breathless Champions League comeback against Atalanta, insisting that they would have been “absolutely destroyed” by a top European team.

Former United midfielder Scholes, who won 20 major titles with the club during his glittering career at Old Trafford, was specifically worried about Sunday’s upcoming clash with rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 46-year-old used his half-time analysis slot on BT Sport to take aim at the two-man midfield in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s formation.

United found themselves two goals down at the break in a crunch Champions League Group F fixture at Old Trafford, with Fred and Scott McTominay the only players named in the midfield.


Solskjaer’s side were staring down the barrel of a fifth loss in eight matches in all competitions and were booed by some fans as they trudged off at half-time, only to storm back memorably and win 3-2.

Marcus Rashford struck on his first start since the Europa League final and Harry Maguire lashed home a leveller, setting up a box-office finish that Cristiano Ronaldo delivered with a powerful header from Luke Shaw’s cross.

The stirring second-half comeback displayed the best of Solskjaer’s side but they have plenty of room for improvement, notably at the back after Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral capitalised on poor defending in the first half.

Scholes said: “Ole said before the game it was 4-2-4. I don’t care who those two players in the midfield (are), when you are playing against a good European team, you are going to get absolutely destroyed.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Neither wide player is running back, Bruno Fernandes is making the odd effort to get back in and help them, but they will get destroyed.
“If Manchester United were playing a really good team, we could be looking at four or five.

“The first half really worried me. I looked at that thinking about Liverpool on Sunday – thinking about Manchester City. In that first half United were all over the place and disjointed. Do that against Liverpool or Manchester City and it’s three or four nil at half time and you are out of the game, there’s no coming back.

“It was great fighting spirit but they still conceded so many chances. Everyone will get carried away with this euphoria now but will he play like that against Liverpool on Sunday?

“It was that brilliant, it was that good and everyone is smiling and everyone is happy. Go and do that against Liverpool and see what happens. Imagine Jurgen Klopp watching that first half at home, he’ll be rubbing his hands together.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie