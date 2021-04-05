BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

Townend ruled out of Irish Grand National day after suffering foot injury

Jockey awaiting scans on foot injury.

By Press Association Monday 5 Apr 2021, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 999 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401055
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CHAMPION JOCKEY PAUL Townend has been ruled out of his rides on Irish Grand National day at Fairyhouse.

Townend is awaiting further scans to assess damage to a foot injury he picked up in a fall on Sunday.

He was riding Egality Mans for Willie Mullins in the Grade Two Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle when coming down three flights from home, bringing down stablemate Power Of Pause ridden by Bryan Cooper, who escaped injury.

Townend was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital for precautionary x-rays but an update on Sunday evening from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s chief medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh, posted on the IHRB’s Twitter account, said: “Paul Townend is waiting on a further scan to assess a foot injury sustained at Fairyhouse this afternoon and he will not be riding at Fairyhouse tomorrow (Monday).”

Townend was due to ride Agusta Gold for Mullins in the Irish National along with Stormy Ireland in the Underwriting Exchange Hurdle and Easy Game in the Devenish Chase.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie