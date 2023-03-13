Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Federico Proietti/Dppi Paul Willemse.
# Les Bleus
France lock Paul Willemse out of Six Nations finale
Second-row forward was replaced during Saturday’s emphatic win over England.
1.2k
1
43 minutes ago

LOCK PAUL WILLEMSE will miss France’s final match of the Six Nations against Wales at the Stade de France, the French national rugby federation (FFR) announced today.

The Montpellier second-row forward “is out and back with his club today,” said the FFR in a statement without giving further details on the reason behind Willemse’s absence.

Willemse was a starter in the first four games of the tournament for Les Bleus, including Saturday’s historic 50-13 rout of England at Twickenham.

He was replaced in the 49th minute by Romain Taofifenua, without apparently being injured.

He has not yet been replaced in the squad that will prepare for Saturday’s final bow against the Welsh.

Currently second to Ireland in the table with three wins in four matches, the French still have a chance of winning the tournament for the second year in a row.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

To do so, they will have to beat Wales in their match, probably with a bonus point, and then pray that Ireland, who are gunning for a fourth Grand Slam, lose to England in Dublin.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     