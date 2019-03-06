This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late drama sees Pres edge past Bandon to set up final showdown with archrivals CBC

The schools have 29 Munster Senior Cup victories each, heading into the championship decider.

By Andrew Horgan Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 4:09 PM
8 minutes ago 206 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4526983
It will be Christians next up for Pres in the final.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
It will be Christians next up for Pres in the final.
It will be Christians next up for Pres in the final.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Presentation Brothers College 19
Bandon Grammar School 18

Andrew Horgan reports from Musgrave Park 

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE are through to the final of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup as they narrowly defeated Bandon Grammar School 19-18 at Musgrave Park this afternoon.

Alex Kendellen’s try in the last minute followed by Louis Bruce’s nerveless conversion was enough to see Pres emerge victorious from this enthralling semi-final and set up a meeting with fellow 29-time winners of the cup, Christian Brothers College in the showpiece occasion. 

PBC started the match the better team and shortly after captain Louis Bruce missed a difficult penalty against the wind, they opened the scoring thanks to a Peter Cunningham try.

Mark McLoughlin’s clever lay-off allowed Cunningham to break clear of his markers and touch down before Bruce recovered from his earlier miss by kicking the conversion.

That seemed to spark BGS into life and they reduced the deficit, just shy of the quarter of an hour mark, as captain Jack Crowley split the uprights with an excellent penalty, 7-3.

Bandon were now on top but it took them until late in the first half to finally break Pres’ resistance as Soren Minihane charged through the heart of their defence before finishing in the corner.

The wind continued to cause havoc as Jack Crowley failed with his conversion attempt with the ball slightly shifting in position just before he hit it ensuring they only led by the minimum at the half time break, 7-8.

Louis Bruce kicks a conversion Louis Bruce kicks a conversion for PBC. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The second half was a much more entertaining affair with Crowley scoring an early penalty for Bandon before substitute Michael Hand scored an unconverted try for Pres to edge them in front, 12-11.

Bandon thought they had won it late on when Conor Heaney scored a try and Crowley again converted but it wasn’t to be their day as Kendellen and Bruce’s last-gasp heroics send Pres to the final.

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College:

Try: Peter Cunningham, Michael Hand and Alex Kendellen.

Cons: Louis Bruce (2 from 3).

Pens: Louis Bruce (0 from 1).

Bandon Grammar School:

Try: Soren Minihane and Conor Heaney.

Cons: Jack Crowley (1 from 2).

Pens: Jack Crowley (2 from 2)

Presentation Brothers College: Mark McLoughlin, Daniel Squires, Peter Cunningham, Sean Henry Squires, Darragh French, Louis Bruce, Joe O’Leary, Rory Duggan, Darragh Murphy, Darragh McSweeney, David McCarthy, Eoin Quilter, Jack Kelleher, John Forde, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements used: Michael Hand, James O’Shaughnessy and Mark Fitzgibbon.

Bandon Grammar School: Soren Minihane, Tom Beare, Joshua Dalton, Bruce Matthews, Harry Hall, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Roberts, David Ogden, Michael Archer, Conor Heaney, Joshua Brady, Moses Lynn, Jason Connolly, John Beamish, Niall Beamish.

Replacements used: Alex O’Connor, Nick Greene and Rowan Palmer.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (MAR).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Horgan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    France will 'sniff blood' as they aim to pressure Ireland's 'weaknesses'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Fulham match programme aims series of jibes at Liverpool over their treatment of Roy Hodgson
    Burnley boss insists half-time withdrawal of 'terrific' Hendrick was tactical

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie