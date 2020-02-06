Cork to support black card in hurling and new minor role for ex-senior football boss

CORK GAA HAVE confirmed that they will support the introduction of a black card in hurling which could be debated at the GAA’s Annual Congress this month.

The new disciplinary measure would see players sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes in hurling for one of four cynical fouls.

These are tripping an opponent (with hand, arm, leg or hurley), deliberately colliding with an opponent after the sliotar has been played or taking a player out of a movement of play, and behaving aggressively towards a match official.

It was confirmed at a county board meeting on Tuesday night after the support of delegates that Cork would be backing the proposal which is currently on the provisional list of 78 motions for the 2020 Congress that takes place in Croke Park on 29 February.

There has been resistance elsewhere to the proposal with Limerick boss John Kiely hitting out at it after their win over Galway last Sunday.

“The game is fine, lads, the game is absolutely 100% fine,” remarked Kiely.

“Nobody is giving out about the game, really, apart from one or two and they’re going to be giving out anyway. I think the game is fine. Leave it alone, please.”

Meanwhile Cork also announced at Tuesday night’s meeting that former senior football manager Peadar Healy is joining the county’s minor management for the coming season. The Naomh Aban club man replaces former senior player James Masters who has had to step back for family reasons.

Healy was in charge of the Cork senior side for the 2016 and 2017 campaigns while he previously served as selector under Conor Counihan for the county’s All-Ireland victory in 2010.

Cork won the All-Ireland minor title last September under the guidance of manager Bobby O’Dwyer.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!