Five-star Peamount demolish Shels to wrestle back control of title race

Peamount United 5-0 Shelbourne

PEAMOUNT UNITED TOOK a giant step towards a third successive Women’s National League title with a stunning five-goal demolition of challengers Shelbourne at PRL Park.

Five goals of the highest quality, including a goal of the season contender from Lucy McCartan, saw James O’Callaghan’s side replace Shels at the top of the table.

Peas, who have a game in hand on Shels, hit the front through ex-Red Alannah McEvoy, while Steph Roche, Lauren Kelly and Aine O’Gorman were also on target.

These sides played out on the classic WNL encounters back in June at Tolka Park when Noelle Murray’s goal deep in injury sealed a 4-3 win for Shels.

This was a classic for entirely different reasons as Shelbourne may well go away scratching their heads, having not played particularly badly, but were overwhelmed.

Noel King’s side had started the game positively and arguably had the best chance of the opening few minutes, but Jess Gargan couldn’t find the target with her header.

And the Reds were enjoying their best spell of sustained pressure when Peamount took the lead entirely against the run of play.

Brilliant work from Roche on the endline allowed her to find O’Gorman in the box, and the captain squared for McEvoy to sweep home.

Just past the half hour, it was 2-0 and O’Gorman was again the creator, finding Roche 30 yards out, and her ambitious effort was fumbled into the net by Amanda Budden.

If the half-time scoreline seemed harsh on Shels, the second half was a different matter entirely as the home side played some irresistible football.

FULL-TIME | @peamountutd 5-0 @shelsfc



The champions dominate the Dublin Derby to move back top of the #WNL table ⬆️



⚽️ Goals from Alannah McEvoy, Stephanie Roche, Áine O'Gorman, Lauren Kelly & this from Lucy McCartan 👇

McCartan added a third on the hour mark with a truly stunning finish, volleying the ball over her shoulder from 20 yards after Shels had looked to have cleared their lines.

Substitute Lauren Kelly made it four within minutes of her introduction as she picked up the second ball from a corner and curled the ball into the top corner.

And another wonderful team move led to goal number five as Roche found Lauryn O’Callaghan, whose through ball was slotted home first-time by O’Gorman.

Earlier on Saturday, Bohemians were 2-0 winners against Cork City at the Oscar Traynor Centre.

After a scoreless first half, Erica Burke gave Bohs the lead from the penalty spot five minutes after the restart before Lisa Murphy wrapped up the points in the 79th minute.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Tiegan Ruddy (Chloe Moloney 83), Karen Duggan, Deirbhaile Beirne (Lauren Kelly 66); Dora Gorman, Lucy McCartan, Sadhbh Doyle (Megan Smyth-Lynch 83); Aine O’Gorman, Alannah McEvoy(Becky Watkins 72), Stephanie Roche.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden; Jess Gargan, (Shauna Fox 81), Jessie Stapleton, Pearl Slattery, Chloe Mustaki (Leah Doyle 72); Rachel Graham, Ciara Grant, Noelle Murray (Alex Kavanagh 64); Sarah Rowe (Ella O’Connell 72), Jess Ziu (Abbie Larkin 81), Saoirse Noonan.

