Peamount United celebrate winning the title last season. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
European adventure

Peamount draw Belarusian opponents in Champions League qualifying tie

Irish champions face into a mini tournament, with an eventual place in the group stages on offer.
2.45pm, 5 Jul 2024
PEAMOUNT UNITED, THE Women’s Premier Division champions, drew Belarusian side FC Dinamo-BSUPC as they bid to eventually make it through to the Champions League group stages.

The west Dublin club face into a mini tournament, with an eventual place in the group stages the prize.

If Peamount beat FC Dinamo-BSUPC on 4 September then they face the winner of ZNK Osijek (Croatia) v Spartak Myjava (Slovakia) on 7 September.

The venue and kick-off times for this mini-tournament have yet to be confirmed by Uefa.

The winner here will progress to round two – a two-legged playoff in late September – to decide who goes through to the group stages of the Champions League in October.

Elsewhere Katie McCabe’s Arsenal drew Rangers in their semi-final, with the winner going on to play Atletico Madrid or Rosenborg.

Caitlin Hayes’ Celtic face KuPS Kuopio, with the winner playing FC Gintra or Agarista CSF Anenii Noi.

Glentoran play ZNK Mura, the winner will take on Apollon Ladies or Pyunik Women.

Meanwhile, Galway United have announced the signing of striker Emma Doherty. The 20-year-old joins United after an impressive spell with Sligo Rovers.

Doberty has become one of the most notable strikers in the country since her debut in 2022, averaging out at roughly a goal every second game for the Bit O’Red since her debut in 2022.

The Buncrana native played for the Donegal League’s women’s team for two years before she signed for Sligo Rovers in 2022, making her debut in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division that same year.

She scored 11 goals in 26 games in 2022, winning the SSE/LOI Player of the month for June/July.

