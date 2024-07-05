Peamount draw Belarusian opponents in Champions League qualifying tie

PEAMOUNT UNITED, THE Women’s Premier Division champions, drew Belarusian side FC Dinamo-BSUPC as they bid to eventually make it through to the Champions League group stages.

The west Dublin club face into a mini tournament, with an eventual place in the group stages the prize.

If Peamount beat FC Dinamo-BSUPC on 4 September then they face the winner of ZNK Osijek (Croatia) v Spartak Myjava (Slovakia) on 7 September.

The venue and kick-off times for this mini-tournament have yet to be confirmed by Uefa.

Advertisement

The winner here will progress to round two – a two-legged playoff in late September – to decide who goes through to the group stages of the Champions League in October.

Elsewhere Katie McCabe’s Arsenal drew Rangers in their semi-final, with the winner going on to play Atletico Madrid or Rosenborg.

Caitlin Hayes’ Celtic face KuPS Kuopio, with the winner playing FC Gintra or Agarista CSF Anenii Noi.

Glentoran play ZNK Mura, the winner will take on Apollon Ladies or Pyunik Women.

Meanwhile, Galway United have announced the signing of striker Emma Doherty. The 20-year-old joins United after an impressive spell with Sligo Rovers.

Galway United are delighted to secure the signing of prolific striker Emma Doherty from Sligo Rovers 🔥



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/dyKsOPfMUA#ItsATribalThing | #UnitedAsOne | #GUFC pic.twitter.com/AFBfVTsI7S — Gaillimh Aontaithe 🇱🇻 (@GalwayUnitedFC) July 5, 2024

Doberty has become one of the most notable strikers in the country since her debut in 2022, averaging out at roughly a goal every second game for the Bit O’Red since her debut in 2022.

The Buncrana native played for the Donegal League’s women’s team for two years before she signed for Sligo Rovers in 2022, making her debut in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division that same year.

She scored 11 goals in 26 games in 2022, winning the SSE/LOI Player of the month for June/July.