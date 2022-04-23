Five-star O'Gorman leads the way as Peamount fire eight goals past Cork City

Aine O'Gorman on the ball for Ireland.

Peamount United 8

Cork City 1

PEAMOUNT UNITED’S 100% start to the Women’s National League [WNL] season continued on Saturday evening with a 8-1 victory over Cork City Women at Greenogue.

Five goals from Aine O’Gorman ensured James O’Callaghan’s side got the crucial three points for their title charge.

The scoreline is a repeat of when the two teams met in the league in October 2021.

The Rebel Army can hold their heads high on the road home as they caused Peamount a number of problems with their high line.

This led to a number of forward runs by the home side getting flagged for offside in the opening five minutes.

Then, Sadhbh Doyle put the ball across the face of goal and O’Gorman got a touch. It went through Abby McCarthy’s hands and in, making it 1-0.

The creator got another assist when her through ball parted the City back four and it found O’Gorman, who then dinked the ball over the goalkeeper and in.

The Rebel Army tightened up following the goal which frustrated Peamount. Nathalie O’Brien and Ciara McNamara were excellent for City during this period of the game as they closed down well inside the area.

Eventually they found a way through and it was Karen Duggan’s long ball over the top which created space. O’Gorman ran onto this and she put the ball across goal and in.

After McCarthy failed to punch away a Tiegan Ruddy corner, Karen Duggan headed in Peamount’s fourth goal.

The second half began with Stephaine Roche and O’Gorman finding the net, and this quickly made it 6-0 to Peamount.

Cork City Women brought on Aoibhin Donnelly midway through the second half for an injured Lauren Singleton.

The midfielder, who is playing her first season in senior football after graduating from the Underage Nation Leagues, played well for City by controlling the ball well.

Peamount brought on Scarlett Herron for her senior debut with 20 minutes remaining in the game.

The accomplished GAA star with Monaghan slotted seamlessly into Peamount’s pass and move system.

But it was O’Gorman who stole the show in the final few minutes of the game as she knocked in her fifth. Then substitute Alannah McEvoy made it 8-0 to Peamount.

City got a late consolation when a free kick by Shaunagh McCarthy came off a green jersey inside a chaotic penalty area.

The final result is great confidence booster for Peamount ahead of their derby dates with Bohemians and Shelbourne in the next two game weeks.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Tiegan Ruddy, Dora Gorman, Chloe Moloney (Sarah Duke 70), Jetta Berrill, Sadhbh Doyle (Lauren Kelly 65), Stephaine Roche, Aine O’Gorman, Karen Duggan (Scarlett Herron 72), Erin McLaughlin (Alannah McEvoy 45).

Cork City Women: Abby McCarthy; Nathalie O’Brien, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Kate O’Donovan (Danielle Burke 45), Christina Dring, Shaunagh McCarthy, Becky Cassin (Leah Murphy 84), Eva Mangan, Lauren Walsh (Aoife Cronin 45), Lauren Singleton (Aoibhin Donnelly 53).

While Peamount hold a 100% record, they did lose points for fielding an ineligible player on opening day against Sligo Rovers. It’s tight at the top between the Big Three — themselves, reigning champions Shelbourne and Wexford Youths.

Shels’ unbeaten run came to and end this afternoon though, as DLR Waves finished up 1-0 winners at the UCD Bowl thanks to Katie Malone’s excellent first-half chip.

Elsewhere, Athlone Town were 2-0 winners at Treaty United, while Wexford-Sligo and Bohemians-Galway are still underway.

WNL Results

DLR Waves 1-0 Shelbourne

Peamount United 8-1 Cork City

Treaty United 0-2 Athlone Town.

More to follow.