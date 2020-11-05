'Peamount were excellent' - Glasgow hail Irish champions after their Champions League heartbreak

WHILE PEAMOUNT UNITED land on Irish soil without that coveted Champions League win, they can return with an incredible sense of pride.

They represented Ireland, and the Women’s National League, with distinction in pushing Scottish powerhouse Glasgow City to the bitter end last night. It was an incredible effort from the reigning domestic champions, but one that fell cruelly short after a penalty shootout.

Peamount after the game. Source: BBC Alba.

Ultimately, Glasgow goalkeeper Lee Alexander was the hero as the Scottish international denied Lauryn O’Callaghan and Áine O’Gorman from the spot after a 120-minute-plus scoreless battle at City’s Broadhurst Park.

James O’Callaghan’s Peamount gave last year’s quarter-finalists an almighty scare in the opening qualifying round, defying the odds in the part-time fully-amateur versus full-time, nearly pro showdown, and dismissing Glasgow’s dominance as 13-in-a-row champions across the water.

But Scott Booth’s Scots — home to Irish pair Tyler Toland and Clare Shine — just about edged past, winning the shootout 6-5.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game here,” Booth told BBC Alba afterwards.

I have to say, I thought Peamount were excellent. I thought they worked really hard as a unit, as a team. They worked hard for each other, put bodies in the way constantly throughout but they also created chances as well.

“That made it a very, very hard game and I’m just proud of the players, that we stuck with it. It was a long, hard slog. We weren’t at our best tonight by any manner or means but we showed character to come through penalties.”

Booth added that “that threat and that worry” of defeat was ever-present as Glasgow missed chances and Niamh Reid Burke excelled between the posts for the visitors, while “you’re always weary that Peamount can cause you trouble at the other end because they’re quick in that attacking transition.”

Glasgow's Irish duo Clare Shine (left) with Tyler Toland, and team-mate Leanne Ross, after the game. Source: BBC Alba.

But he was pleased to see his side “take more control as the game went on,” with Donegal teenager Toland bringing a breath of fresh air to midfield at half time.

Glasgow’s shootout hero Alexander was complimentary of Peamount too.

“Just happy to get through, really,” she said in her own post-match interview with BBC Alba.

“Peamount made it really difficult for us, they were in the game. They sat behind the ball, they got their press right, they frustrated us all night and probably limited us to a couple of half-chances. Their ‘keeper played really well. For us, the biggest thing was to make sure we got through to the next round.”

“To be honest, no,” she added. when asked if she was surprised at how difficult Peamount made it. “When I found out that we were playing them, I knew it was going to be a difficult team to play against.

“They’ve got internationals, as do we but just the way that they approached the game, they frustrated us and sometimes it’s really difficult to play against teams like that.

For us, we probably made it hard for ourselves. I don’t think that performance was anywhere near good enough. We know that, we need to reflect and look back at what we can do better. The main thing is to get the job done though, and we did that tonight.”

The shot-stopper also noted that her side hadn’t practiced penalties, so that probably made the victory even sweeter.

“When it comes to penalties, it’s really just your luck. You win some, you lose some.

“Fortunately for me, most of the girls stepped up really well tonight and hit the back of the net. For me, it’s my job to try and keep them out so I’m delighted with that, but just really happy that we’re through to the next round.”

